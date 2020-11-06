November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, a time to draw attention to the benefits of compassionate, supportive care for serious illness.
In 2019, Hosparus Health Southern Indiana (HSI) cared for 731 patients and their families in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties. As the premier provider of hospice and palliative care in the region, HSI offers medical care, care coordination, along with emotional and spiritual support, all to help patients and their families get the most out of each day.
More people are facing serious illness than ever before. Pew Research Center estimates 10,000 baby boomers will turn 65 every day from now until 2030. That translates to millions of adults living with chronic conditions that may shorten their life expectancy and dramatically impact their quality of life. Without a coordinated plan of care in the right setting, many of them will be caught in the revolving door of emergency rooms and doctors' offices. This not only creates needless anxiety for patients and their caregivers, the increase in hospitalizations brings millions of dollars in unnecessary healthcare costs.
The hospice model of care has long been shown to have tremendous benefits to quality of life. The newest research from Trella Health shows it could also save more than $27,000 in costs per patient in the last months of life
Palliative care, also called advanced illness care, offers an extra layer of support for people with serious illness wherever a patient calls home, whether that's a private residence, nursing home, assisted living facility or hospital. Hospice is the most familiar type of palliative care, and it's for terminally ill patients in the last six months of life. Advanced illness care can be provided at any stage of an illness for as long as necessary — weeks, months or even years. People who could benefit from palliative care include those living chronic lung disease or COPD, congestive heart failure, cancer, dementia, diabetes and neurologic conditions such as multiple sclerosis or ALS.
Hosparus Health's care addresses much more than physical symptoms. It focuses on improving emotional well-being alongside the medical care that provides relief from pain and discomfort, through counseling, spiritual care, and guidance on end-of-life decisions.
