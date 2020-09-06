NEW ALBANY — There are so many things for expecting parents to worry about as they prepare for their new arrival. Everything, from the delivery process and making sure the baby is OK, to getting the home nursery ready, the stress can sometimes overshadow the joy of childbirth.
In recent months, they have had to add a pandemic to that list or worries. Things are not like they used to be.
But while COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, it has not changed the way Baptist Health Floyd takes care of mom and baby. From the prenatal classes to the actual delivery, only a few adjustments had to be made to ensure the safety of parents and baby.
The one noticeable change is that no visitors are allowed during their stay. Under current guidelines, mom is allowed one support person while at the hospital. The majority of new moms and babies spend two days in the hospital. Before the pandemic that meant a steady parade of visitors.
Not anymore.
While visitors are always a welcome sight to the labor and delivery floor, new parents have had to celebrate the birth of their child without family present.
“With stricter visiting rules, now the focus can just be on the new family,” said Emily Banet, manager of women’s services at the hospital.
There is a downside to having no visitors. Not being able to introduce the new baby to grandparents and siblings is disappointing. That is why some moms and babies leave after just 24 hours if all is well.
The focus on the short stay, however, is on the new family. Babies spend less time in the nursery and more time with their parents.
“We try to keep them together as much as possible,” Banet said. “That has been a positive thing. A lot of patients have expressed gratitude for everything we are doing for the patient and the family.”
Every precaution is taken on the labor and delivery floor to keep families safe from the virus. And except for visitor restrictions, it’s been business as usual.
Well, almost.
One important area has had to make drastic changes during the pandemic. Educator Melissa Gettelfinger has not been able to conduct tours of the facility with expectant parents or host outreach classes at the hospital. That all stopped in March when the coronavirus began to spread.
But the pandemic did not stop Gettelfinger, it just altered the way she conducts business. She continues to host classes through webinars and instead gives virtual tours of the hospital’s fourth floor — the labor and delivery unit.
“She has done a phenomenal job,” Banet said. “Patients are able to log in from other states and cities and take classes in real time. Patients have not had to lose out on these classes and have gotten the education they needed. She has found a way.”
Gettelfinger said she was forced to think “outside the box” once the pandemic shut down her in-person classes. She said the classes, which include topics such as labor and delivery, postpartum and newborn care, C-section and breastfeeding, have been shortened a bit but have been well attended. Each participant still receives a book at the end of the classes, just like they would have if they were there in person.
“I have gotten a lot of good feedback,” Gettelfinger said. “The turnout has been great. They are still able to get the book we give classes and materials and I think people have really enjoyed the format. It gives them a more relaxed atmosphere.”
Gettelfinger said she has no idea when in-person classes will resume, but for now she is fine conducting classes through webinars. Attendees also receive a link to the hospital and are able to email Gettelfinger with questions they may have.
“Class attendance is very close to what it would be if it were in-person,” she said. “I have been very pleased with it.”
While all departments have been impacted by COVID, labor and delivery has not missed a beat. As Banet put it, “labor is labor” whether there is a pandemic or not.
