SOUTHERN INDIANA — As legislators look to cut health care costs across the state, Southern Indiana hospital leaders are concerned about the financial implications of legislation under consideration in the statehouse.
House Bill 1004 includes provisions aimed to decrease hospital costs for Indiana residents, including a measure that would penalize nonprofit hospitals if they charge for services that exceed 260% of the federal Medicare reimbursement rate.
Mike Schroyer, president of Baptist Health Floyd, and Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial Health, say the legislation would negatively affect the financial health and services at the local hospitals, emphasizing that hospitals are already facing struggles since the pandemic.
The two hospital officials penned an op-ed about the legislation, which was published last week in the News and Tribune. They write that the proposed legislation would have a "devastating impact on both Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and hospitals across the state if passed."
Padgett expects that House Bill 1004 would cause the Jeffersonville hospital to lose an "excess of $20 million."
"This legislator is trying to put a limit on what we can charge and/or get paid at 260% of Medicare," he said. "And that's well and good, except if Medicare is not changing based on the current financial situation of cost increases with nurses and cost increases with supply chain and all of that, then our cost structure goes up, but our revenue structure doesn't go up, and that's going to cause hospitals, in general, to start limiting services that don't make money."
Last week, Schroyer testified against House Bill 1004 at a hearing of the House Public Health Committee, and he plans to go back up to Indianapolis to voice his concerns about the bill.
Last year, Baptist Health Floyd operated in negative margins, and "tacking another $30 million onto that would put us in jeopardy," Schroyer said.
Like Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health is "in the red," Padgett said. The two hospital officials said the rising costs over the past two years are because of shortages of labor and supplies.
The Indiana Hospital Association reported that in 2022, the state's hospitals faced "their most difficult financial year since the beginning of the pandemic" based on an analysis by Kaufman Hall, according to a Feb. 1 news release from the association.
The report shows that the median operating margin for the state's hospitals dropped 22% last year compared to levels before the pandemic, and hospitals across the state lost $72 million.
Starting in 2025, the House Bill 1004 would require nonprofit hospitals in Indiana to annually report the average price charged for services, the hospital's total patient service revenue from all health care services and the federal Medicare reimbursement rate for the care.
Potential fines for hospitals that charge more than 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate could amount to 10% of the facility's patient revenue.
Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel, authored House Bill 1004. She told the Indiana Capital Chronicle that the provision is specifically focused on the state's large nonprofit hospitals, saying "most of them have extremely large reserves" and are "capable of absorbing them."
According to the RAND Corporation, the state's hospital prices are the 7th highest in the country based on data from 2020.
Schroyer is concerned that the legislation would hurt hospitals offering services that are already at or below 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate. He said Baptist Health Floyd is at an average of 169%.
"The way this bill is worded, it looks at service lines, and the 169% is an average," Schroyer said. "And so for certain service lines, we may charge higher than the 260%, and then others are a lot less than the 260%.
For hospitals, Medicaid reimbursement accounts for only 53% of the cost of care. Schroyer and Padgett both feel that to lower health care costs, there should be an effort to improve state Medicaid reimbursement rates.
"I think the biggest issue with the legislation that really concerns probably [Schroyer] and I both is making sure that we're adequately paid for the Medicaid program," Padgett said. "The legislature seems to want to deal with other things and not deal with the obvious, and that's just the inadequacy of Medicaid payments."
Padgett said hospitals are "not raising prices just for the sake of raising prices."
"Obviously we have to have money left over at the end of the day to pay our staff for tomorrow, but we're trying to be very cost-conscious."
He would like to see "some sort of cooperative health care cost commission" with representations from insurance companies, physicians and hospitals to explore health care costs.
Schroyer and Padgett also want to see a greater focus on state funding for public health.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, is a retired obstetrician/gynecologist who sits on the Indiana House Public Health Committee. One of her priorities is finding ways to lower health care costs.
However, she has concerns about the piece in House Bill 1004 specifying the financial penalties for hospitals that charge more than 260% of the federal Medicare reimbursement rate, and she believes legislators need to look at the bigger picture.
"If you have that 260% limit, then something that perhaps is at 120%, 140% of Medicare rates, well, you're going to try and balance it out, and you'll raise those, so the net gain may not be much," Fleming said.
Like the local hospital leaders, Fleming also feels there is a need to address Medicaid reimbursement rates in Indiana.
"We know that hospitals can collect about 53% of Medicaid rates," Fleming said. "That's not sustainable with one-third of people in Indiana on Medicaid, and if we continue to reimburse only at a rate that they can't even pay [health care providers] for their staff and their office supplies and their rent, then they go out of business, and that's what happening."
Fleming said she does see a need for more transparency on hospital costs, and she appreciates numerous provisions of House Bill 1004, including a tax credit incentivizing physicians to go into independent practice.
State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said he has talked to Schroyer about the hospitals' concerns about House Bill 1004 and other health care bills.
"We need to do everything we can to control rising health care costs while being careful to avoid unintended negative consequences that could affect access and quality," he said in a Tuesday statement to the News and Tribune. "Baptist Health Floyd is a vital part of our community, as well as Floyd County's largest employer."
Fleming said Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health provide high-quality health care for local residents, and she wants to support their operations.
"We are so lucky to have quality hospitals," she said. "We have great health care in our area. We have excellent hospitals, we have caring providers, we have people who are very dedicated to the health of our communities."
"But they also have to run a business, and if we make it impossible for them to successfully run a business, even if it's a business of caring, they can't continue," she said.
A provision in House Bill 1004 would prohibit the agreements for certain nonprofit hospitals, and on Tuesday, the Indiana Senate approved Senate Bill 7, legislation that would eliminate physician non-compete agreements. The Senate bill will now be sent to the House floor.
State Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, is the author of Senate Bill 7, and he said on the Senate floor Tuesday that getting rid of the non-complete clauses would "help increase competition among health care providers, which will lead to lower prices and more options for Hoosiers," according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Schroyer said Baptist Health Floyd has a "very minimal non-compete," and the purpose is to "protect the investment that we have made in that physician and their practice."
He worries that the provision would particularly affect rural hospitals, saying it is more difficult to bring physicians to rural communities.
"So with this, the fear is that it will decrease access again and that some people have to travel farther in order to get care," Schroyer said.
Padgett said one of the reasons for hospitals' physician non-compete agreements is "the amount of cost that we incur to set up a physician in a practice."
At Clark Memorial Health, physician non-compete agreements do not apply to Louisville, since patients usually are not crossing the river.
"So we feel like we've dealt with that here in Southern Indiana and that non-compete agreements are very valid," Padgett said.
Fleming said there is a need to decrease expenses for hospitals "that make it more difficult to practice," including prior authorization from insurers, a step that creates both delays and extra expenses.
Reducing the number of times a prior authorization of patient care is required by a provider is among the provisions outlined in House Bill 1003, legislation authored by State Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw. Both Schroyer and Padgett are in favor of this particular provision.
"A 140-bed hospital...they have to have 12 full-time people just to deal with prior authorization, and that is a big expense for that hospital, and those are oftentimes experienced nurses that could be actually providing patient care and not arguing with insurance companies," Fleming said.
