Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Through The Weekend... Critical fire weather conditions are occurring now, and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for much of the area through 8 PM EDT this evening. Minimum relative humidity values between 10-20% are being observed with winds from the southwest between 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph. For Friday, minimum relative humidity values will be around 25-30%. Given the warmer temperatures and 10-20 mph southerly breezes in place, there will again be an elevated risk for wildfires. Though humidity values are forecast to increase slightly over the weekend, continued warm and dry conditions, along with steady southwesterly winds, will promote an elevated risk for wildfires. Obey all local burn bans.