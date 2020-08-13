Here comes another humid weekend with some storm chances to keep in mind.
We’ll start Saturday in the lower 70s with plenty of humidity to go around. A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out early Saturday, but the best chance for scattered storms will be in the afternoon.
Highs will reach close to 90 degrees Saturday, but spots that see a scattered storm would top out a few degrees lower than that.
Sunday is a similar day, but the reason for our afternoon scattered storm activity will be different. A cold front working into the region from the northwest will be the catalyst for our afternoon scattered storm potential Sunday.
Once again this won’t be a day that features rain all day long, just a chance of some storms during the heating of the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Sunday for most locations with a continued humid feel to the air.
Behind Sunday’s cold front is a nice dose of relief from the summertime heat and humidity straight from Canada. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s throughout most of next week. With the lower humidity, overnight lows next week will settle down into the 60s.
For some of us, that may be a good opportunity to open some windows overnight and enjoy a batch of free air-conditioning! Sunshine will be plentiful by mid-week with a few more clouds and storm chances returning by the next weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (30%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Scattered storms (30%)
HIGH: 88°
