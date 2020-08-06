NEW ALBANY — Beginning Friday, Aug. 7, tenants in Clark and Floyd counties will be able to get free legal services related to housing questions and legal information about their specific landlord/tenant issues.
The New Albany office of Indiana Legal Services and Southern Indiana Pro Bono Referrals is sponsoring a free Tenant Help Desk Hotline from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for tenants in Clark and Floyd counties. The hotline will be active every Friday throughout August.
The hotline number is 812-288-8002.
Tenants will be able to ask housing questions, speak with an attorney, and get free legal information about their specific landlord/tenant issues.
A statewide moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs for those who can’t pay will expire Aug. 14 as Indiana continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.
