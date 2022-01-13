SOUTHERN INDIANA — The day after incumbent Republican Trey Hollingsworth announced he won't run for another term, Erin Houchin unveiled she will seek Indiana's 9th Congressional District seat.
Houchin — a state Senator representing District 47 — issued a statement Thursday morning declaring her intentions to run in the Republican primary for the U.S. House seat.
“As a proven conservative fighter, I have always stood up for our Hoosier values and individual liberties, protected our Second Amendment rights, defended the unborn, and protected the integrity of our elections,” Houchin said. “I’ve fought to keep our families and communities safe, standing firm with the brave men and women in law enforcement and holding criminals accountable for their actions.”
She went on to state that her conservative record demonstrates voters can count on her to "stand up to the radical Left and the Biden agenda that has led to disastrous issues at our southern border, the highest inflation in 40 years, and a liberal laundry list for more spending that the country cannot afford."
"Now is the time for proven conservative leadership to re-take the House of Representatives, and our country, and I look forward to joining the fight," said Houchin, who lives in Salem.
Her decision to run for Congress affects another key Southern Indiana race. Houchin was set to run against state Sen. Kevin Boehnlein, in the new District 47 Republican primary.
Houchin unsuccessfully ran in the 2016 9th District Republican primary, losing to Hollingsworth.
On Wednesday, Hollingsworth announced he wouldn't seek another two years in office because he wants to fulfill his campaign promise related to term limits.
