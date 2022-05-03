SOUTHERN INDIANA — Erin Houchin was declared the winner of the Republican primary for the 9th District U.S. House seat late Tuesday evening.
Houchin, who stepped down as a state senator earlier this year to pursue the congressional seat, held a sizable lead of more than 6,500 votes over Mike Sodrel with 93% of the vote reported, according to the New York Times election tracker. The New York Times declared her the winner as of 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The candidate in third place for the GOP nomination as of press time, Stu Barnes-Israel, issued a statement conceding the race to Houchin.
Houchin, who moves on to the November general election in a bid to replace Trey Hollingsworth, stated in a news release that she was honored that Republicans across Southern Indiana had supported her campaign.
“I’ve spent my life in the 9th District, and look forward to carrying our momentum through November and being the proven conservative fighter we need in Washington,” the Salem Republican said in her statement.
Houchin, who was aligned with supporting former President Donald Trump policies in her political advertising, previewed her general election campaign in her statement.
“It’s time to push back against the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda and take our country back,” she said.
Houchin advances to face Democrat Matthew Fyfe, who easily won his party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. They are seeking the open U.S. House seat as incumbent Hollingsworth isn’t seeking another term.
Locally, Sodrel, who once held the 9th District seat, won Floyd County with 34.84% of the vote. Houchin was second with 31.41% in a crowded GOP primary that featured nine candidates.
Sodrel also carried Clark County by a slim margin. He garnered 30.38% of the total, receiving 2,005 votes. Houchin was second with 1,920 votes, or 29.09%.
