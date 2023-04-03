JEFFERSONVILLE — U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin discussed issues ranging from workforce development to supply chains at a recent event in Jeffersonville.
Houchin, a Republican representing Indiana's 9th Congressional District, addressed her legislative priorities Monday at a luncheon presented by One Southern Indiana (1si). The event took place at America Place in River Ridge Commerce Center.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, moderated Monday's Q&A.
Houchin is serving her first term in Congress after being elected in November. She is serving on three House committees, including the House Financial Services Committee, the House Rules Committee and the House Education & Workforce Committee.
The congresswoman said she was expecting "extreme dysfunction" in Washington D.C., but she has been "pleasantly surprised."
"I was expecting the worst going to D.C., and what I've found is I'm a little more optimistic about the future of the country, and I hope you will be too," Houchin said. "I've told people it's way more functional in reality than what the media would have you believe. We have a lot of patriotic Americans on both sides of the aisle really intent on trying to save the country. We are approaching it, many times, in different ways."
The congresswoman mentioned topics ranging from the debt ceiling to bank regulations at Monday's talk. She voiced opposition to the Biden administration's approach to the debt ceiling debate, saying the president's budget proposal "will do nothing to curb inflation and won't do anything to put us on a path to financial stability."
"We are continuing to encourage the president to come to the bargaining table and look toward what Republicans are proposing to cut spending and get us on a stable financial path," Houchin said. "We have said publicly and to the president that we aren't going to default on our debt...but we are going to require some things in return."
"But we also aren't going to touch Social Security and Medicare," she said. "We want to get through this fight first and then address the fiscal stability of those programs."
She criticized Democrats' call for more bank regulations related to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. She feels the bank's failure was an issue of "lack of oversight" from regulators, but she does not want to see a "knee-jerk reaction calling for even more regulation on our small banks."
"Our community banks, our credit unions, our small regional banks are getting overregulated to such a degree that they're looking at such costs for just regulation that they're not able to serve our communities," Houchin said. "Republicans on the Financial Services Committee are intent to not only secure where we are today, but not continue to overregulate."
The congresswoman talked about her priorities for addressing supply chain issues. She said she would like to lower the corporate tax rate "to encourage and incentivize" companies to bring business "back home" to the United States.
She said she supports the House Republicans' recent energy bill, which would increase domestic production of oil, coal and natural gas and increase the production of critical minerals. The bill passed through the House last week largely along party lines.
It seeks to reverse recent climate change legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden, but Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called the legislation "dead on arrival."
Houchin mentioned numerous priorities related to education. She said creating a standalone definition for dyslexia in the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is one of her focuses.
"So I'm focused on getting the reading approaches back to a phonics-based education, and part of that will be saying dyslexia, defining dyslexia in the federal code," she said. "What that will do is it will allow every individualized plan in the country, everybody in the country to be able to accommodate for dyslexia properly so teachers will know what they're dealing with — not this undefined unspecific learning disability related to reading."
She mentioned her priorities for the re-authorization of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the federal funding that supports programs such as Southern Indiana Works at the local level.
She said sees a need to reach "marginalized employees" "to re-engage the workforce."
"I think we need to focus on the marginalized workforce, the people who've left the workforce, the people who may be good employees if they were just re-engaged...if 40% of the people are working age and they're not working, we're not going to get 40% of them, but if we get their top 10%, that's going to be a big difference," Houchin said.
She said she supports workforce development in education that can address local needs.
"Work with school corporations, work with local employers to say, what are the workforce needs here, and can you craft a CTE program...at a high level so that you can meet your own needs in your own communities," Houchin said.
She has pushed for recent "Parents Bill of Rights" legislation, which was recently approved by the U.S. House. Republican supporters of the bill say it will increase transparency in schools by requiring curriculum and school library material to be accessible to parents and guardians, but opponents worry that the bill would lead to book bans and censorship in schools.
In March, Houchin managed a debate on the Parents Bill of Rights legislation on the House floor, and she sponsored an amendment to mandate notification of parents if their student is not reading at grade-level proficiency by the close of third grade.
Houchin discussed her recent visit to the Southern border, emphasizing that border security is one of her top concerns. She criticized the Biden administration's approach to the issue.
"It has to be an all-hands-on-deck approach," she said. "Our border agents are completely exhausted. They are not getting the support they need. I will say that under the Trump administration, they had a plan for infrastructure, for personnel and technology. All of that has been sidelined, and they are begging us to re-up those plans."
"Part of the workforce [issue] is going to have to be immigration reform, but we must secure the border," she said. "I can't stress that enough. That has to be first before we can consider what we can do to deal with those who are already here."
Houchin noted that she is a lead sponsor of the bipartisan "Find and Protect Foster Youth Act," which aims to improve practices of finding missing foster youth.
"There are thousands of missing foster children that have been inaccurately reported as runaways, and the system has no idea if they're safe, where they ended up...," Houchin said.
She also wants to address workforce engagement for youth who have gone through foster care. When they age out of the foster care system, she wants to "make sure they are connected to the workforce."
