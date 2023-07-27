WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Indiana, is joining Kentucky congressional members in calling for the establishment of a passport agency in Louisville.
Houchin along with representatives Morgan McGarvey, D-Kentucky, Brett Guthrie, R-Kentucky and Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, issued a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs requesting the agency consider launching a passport agency in Louisville.
In Louisville and Southern Indiana, the nearest passport office is located in Chicago.
“In the heart of Kentuckiana, Louisville sits at the crossroads of several major interstates, and its airport serves as a major regional hub,” Houchin said. “It makes the perfect location for a new passport processing agency. Our constituents shouldn’t have to travel more than five hours away to reach the nearest passport processing center.”
In a letter sent Wednesday to the assistant secretary of the Consular Affairs Bureau, the representatives wrote that the distance to the nearest processing agency from the Louisville area “places an undue economic, time, and social burden on those in the area, exacerbating frustration and overall constituent dissatisfaction with the system.”
