SOUTHERN INDIANA — Concerns over inflation, the workforce and unfair treatment of former President Donald Trump compared to Democratic political figures are some of the main issues U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin said she’s heard about from Southern Indiana residents while touring the 9th District this month.
Houchin, a Republican representing 18 Southern Indiana counties including Floyd and Clark, has visited constituents, schools and social service organizations during the district work period.
Congress will reconvene next month as the nation prepares for a 2024 election cycle that could bring a rematch of Trump and President Joe Biden in next year’s election.
On Tuesday, Houchin will join Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer for a fundraiser dinner at Huber’s Plantation Hall. The two are expected to discuss the ongoing investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as Comer chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The committee is leading the House investigation into the Biden family.
“Every time they have a hearing, there’s something new and shocking in my view about what we’re learning about the Biden family,” Houchin said this week during a stop at the News and Tribune’s Jeffersonville office.
“I’m eager for people to hear what [Comer] has to say in-person, and we’re going to be able to ask him questions about where we go from here.”
The Republican-led investigation continues as Trump, the leader for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, faces multiple criminal charges in four separate cases.
Trump surrendered to Georgia authorities Thursday after being indicted on felony charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. He was released on bond Thursday evening.
Houchin said the investigations into the Biden family and Trump have been mentioned by Southern Indiana residents during her tour this month of the area.
“For most of the folks that I’m talking to in the district, there’s a clear double standard in the unequal application of the law between Biden and classified documents, Hillary and emails, and Trump,” Houchin said.
The 9th District has turned dark red over the past decade, and Trump easily carried Clark and Floyd counties in the 2020 election.
But not all Republicans are supporting Trump in his bid to win the 2024 election. U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said in May he wouldn’t support Trump in his bid for the GOP nomination.
Houchin touted her support of Trump policies last year while winning her first congressional election. She said she isn’t backing down from that support, though stopped short of endorsing Trump. She did emphasize that he’s the clear favorite, and that the voters should decide who wins the nomination and ultimately the presidency.
Some have called for impeachment articles to be brought against Biden.
“We will see where the facts lead us,” Houchin said. “I know the Speaker of the House doesn’t want to have a political prosecution, so it will be based on facts and evidence.”
Another ongoing investigation involves the 9th District Republican Party chair, Jamey Noel. Noel’s home was searched by Indiana State Police last week along with multiple New Chapel Fire/EMS properties. Noel is the co-founder of New Chapel. As of Friday, authorities haven’t confirmed many details of the search and investigation.
Houchin declined to comment on the matter, as she said an investigation appears to be ongoing. She said she would wait for facts about the case to be presented before commenting.
During her tour of the district, Houchin stopped at several schools including Jeffersonville High School. She said one of her big priorities is to assist ongoing state efforts to improve literacy for Hoosier students.
Houchin said she’s impressed by the efforts and ingenuity of local school districts.
“There are a lot of innovative things going on in our schools in Indiana,” she said.
Houchin also visited food panties, where she said inflation was a big topic. The rising costs of food continue to hamper households and organizations that feed those in need, she said.
Employers have signaled improvements in the labor force after many struggled to fill positions over the past two years, Houchin said.
She credited some of the measures insisted upon by Republican lawmakers during the debt-ceiling negotiations for helping ease workforce issues, including bringing back work requirements for SNAP benefits.
While partisan issues and investigations typically garner the most attention, Houchin said she’s been pleasantly surprised by the cooperation of lawmakers in Washington.
“I have found Congress to be more functional than I thought going in, which I found to be a welcome sign,” she said.
“The federal government and Congress is working, and it’s more collaborative and cooperative than I think the media in general lets on.”
