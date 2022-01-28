SOUTHERN INDIANA — Choosing to focus on the upcoming 9th District Congressional race, State Sen. Erin Houchin is stepping down from the General Assembly.
Houchin’s resignation is effective Feb. 4, as a Republican caucus will determine who will fill her District 47 seat for the remainder of the year.
“Building on the foundation of my work in the State Senate to protect taxpayers, expand broadband access to rural communities and defend the sanctity of life, I want to ensure Southern Indiana has a conservative champion in Congress,” Houchin said in a statement issued Friday.
“It is difficult, but it was important to me that I step away from the State Senate now to ensure a caucus can swiftly select a successor who can be fully engaged in the final days of this short session.”
Houchin’s term would have expired at the end of the year. She announced earlier this month her candidacy for the 9th District U.S. House seat after incumbent Rep. Trey Hollingsworth confirmed he wouldn’t seek another two-year term.
Houchin, R-Salem, has already garnered several endorsements from Republican Southern Indiana officials in her quest to win the Congressional seat.
In her resignation letter to State Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray, which was dated Jan. 24, Houchin said the opportunity to serve Hoosiers in the General Assembly is “an honor and a tremendous responsibility.”
“At our best we’re improving the lives of Hoosiers in ways big and small. That was my focus when I entered the Senate, and I am departing having never lost sight of it.”
Houchin summarized her personal and political beliefs in the letter, stating her commitment to “conservative principles”.
“I am proud that I maintained a 100% Pro-Life voting record. Protecting our Second Amendment rights was always a priority,” Houchin said. “And guarding our individual freedom from government mandates has never been more important than right now.”
Specifically for District 47, Houchin said the most critical piece of legislation she authored to help the area increased access to affordable and efficient broadband services.
Houchin’s resignation is the latest development in a changing Southern Indiana political scene.
Former State Sen. Ron Grooms retired last November. A caucus was held and Kevin Boehnlein, who was endorsed by Grooms, was elected to represent District 46 through 2022.
District 46 covers Floyd County and portions of Clark County, but that will change next year due to redistricting. Most of Floyd County will move to District 47.
Boehnlein, a Republican, is running for the District 47 seat. After Houchin entered the Congressional race and Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers decided not to run for the District 47 spot, it appeared Boehnlein would avoid a primary contender. But that could change if the person selected by caucus to serve the remainder of Houchin’s term decides to run for election.
