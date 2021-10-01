SALEM — Incumbent state Sen. Erin Houchin announced Friday she will seek re-election next year in District 47.
Under the new Senate maps approved Friday, District 47 will include most of Floyd County and New Albany along with Washington County and Harrison County.
“While I will miss representing my friends in Crawford, Dubois, Orange, and Perry counties when my current term comes to an end, I know they will be in good hands with their new Senate representation, and will always be here if I may be of assistance,” Houchin, a Republican, said in a statement. “I am blessed with many friends and family members in Floyd County and look forward to meeting and serving more if given the opportunity to represent them in the State Senate. I would be honored to be their conservative fighter at the Statehouse.”
But Houchin may have to vie against at least one Floyd County Republican in next year's primary.
Kevin Boehnlein and Shawn Carruthers previously declared for the Senate District 46 race after incumbent Republican Ron Grooms announced he wouldn't seek another term in 2022.
Boehnlein and Carruthers now find themselves in District 47. Following a Floyd County Republican Party caucus Wednesday, in which local Republicans stated disagreements with the redistricting process, Carruthers said he was still considering his options.
But Boehnlein said he was still moving forward with his candidacy.
“We're absolutely full-steam ahead and moving forward. We've got a really great group of volunteers who've signed on. Our campaign team has done a great job of putting the resources together that we think we're going to need to win this race,” Boehnlein said.
