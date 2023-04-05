NEW ALBANY — The Hour of Power Light & Life Mission will be keeping its tradition of a Good Friday service this Friday.
Hour of Power Light & Life was founded by Wilbur and Mary Schoen in the 1950s and has been in New Albany since then.
In 1967 the Schoen’s started a Good Friday service and it has been held since then, making this year the 56th annual service. The service will be noon to 2:30 p.m. at 108 W. Main St. in New Albany.
The Good Friday Service features seven speakers, musicians and prayers all centered around the last seven sayings of Jesus Christ on the cross.
“It represents traditional Southern Indiana values from the early 1800s when the Indiana territory came into existence,” said Bill Smith, who is a friend of the church. “There were a lot of godly people in Southern Indiana.”
Singers and speakers in the service are a mix of congregation members and members in the New Albany community.
“We ask them (the speakers) do you have a singer that you want to bring with you and sing, or do you want us to provide a singer," said Debra Stone, Hour of Power Light & Life mission’s piano player. “Sometimes they will bring someone from their church… but other times there’s some that say no.”
The service is a come and go event.
Another tradition that Mary Schoen started and the church has kept up is that every Tuesday night they have a dinner for anyone to join. They feed 30 to 40 people every week.
“Back in the old days, they had Saturday night services and drunks would come off the street looking for a different lifestyle,” Smith said.
He added that the church had saved some, but not all of them.
“It’s a very special service,” Stone said. “Because of everything that went on on that Good Friday and how it pertains to the church and to our lives.”
Schedule for the Good Friday Service:
• Noon- Opening prayer
Congregational song
• 12:10- Special Song
Speaker: Bobby Kearns
“Father Forgive Them”
• 12:30- Special Song
Speaker: Brad Schroeder
“Today Shalt Thou Be With Me”
• 12:50- Special Song
Speaker: Dave Sakel
“Woman Behold Thy Son”
• 1:10- Special Song
Speaker: Frank Pendleton
“My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me”
• 1:30- Special Song
Speaker: Herb Fredericks
“I Thirst”
• 1:50- Special Song
Speaker: Barbara Cahill
“It Is Finished & Into Thy Hands I commend My Spirit”
• 2:10- Closing Prayer
