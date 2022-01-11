SOUTHERN INDIANA — As cases of domestic violence have risen across the state during the pandemic, Rep. Karen Engleman is working to pass a bill that would require judges to hear additional evidence after denying certain arrest warrants.
Indiana House Bill 1038 would give prosecutors the ability to petition the court if a request for an arrest warrant that involves a crime of domestic violence is denied. The prosecution would be able to have an ex parte hearing to present additional evidence within 24 hours after the petition is filed.
With the bill, Engleman, a Republican, is hoping to provide an extra safety net for those that face domestic violence.
In a news release, Engleman said that the bill was motivated by the 2016 death of a woman from Madison, who was killed by her estranged husband after a no-contact order was denied due to lack of sufficient evidence. The husband was instead issued a court summons.
Engleman, who represents District 70, which includes parts of Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties, said that the ex parte hearing would allow the prosecution to present different evidence than from the first hearing.
She said that perhaps the prosecution did not realize as much evidence was necessary and, for example, might then be able to provide a witness or present arrest records that might not have been made available initially.
“It’s just a way to give this person another chance for some protection,” Engleman said, “I just do not want people to have to live in fear and have no recourse.”
The bill also would raise the penalty for invasion of privacy for violating a no-contact order that was issued as a condition of probation or a bond to a level 6 felony. The penalty is now a class A misdemeanor in Indiana.
Because the bill would change the penalty level, it will not be seen in this legislative session, but will first be reviewed by the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee. Even though Engleman knew the bill would still be sent to the committee, she wanted to bring it to the house floor to draw some attention to the issue.
“I wanted to have it heard in committee because I want to make people aware of this," she said, "I still wanted to produce the bill and maybe get some action on it."
In addition to the previously mentioned changes, the bill would also require that the victim is notified if the arrest warrant is denied but a summons is issued for the defendant, and it would require that a summons issued in the case of a domestic violence allegation be served by a law enforcement officer.
Engleman’s bill would require a bail hearing for someone charged with domestic violence, and it states that if a defendant violates a no-contact order bail should be revoked and they should be charged with invasion of privacy or another crime of domestic violence.
“This legislation would provide more tools to help ensure abusers are arrested and no longer in contact with victims,” Engleman said in a news release.
“Sadly, the majority of female murder victims are nearly always killed by someone they know. It's important that we continue improving our laws in order to save lives.”
There have been several reports of domestic violence cases increasing in Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic.
Between July of 2020 and June of 2021, the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported 98 intimate partner violence-related fatalities, which was an 181% increase from the same time period in 2019-2020.
The Domestic Violence Network recorded 74 deaths from domestic violence in Indiana between June of 2020 and May of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.