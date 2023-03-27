NEW ALBANY — Community members will see progress on the Beechwood neighborhood redevelopment in the coming months.
David Duggins, executive director of the New Albany Housing Authority, said buildings will likely start going up around July, and he expects that some of the homes will be occupied by this time next year. Site work is currently ongoing at the Beechwood site.
On Tuesday, the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety is expected to transfer $2.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to the New Albany Housing Authority for the Beechwood development, according to a news release from the City of New Albany. In 2021, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved the ARP allocation for the Beechwood neighborhood and other housing projects in the city.
The barracks-style housing in the Beechwood neighborhood was built during World War II, and the aging structures were demolished last year in preparation for the new housing development.
The development will feature 83 new units consisting of affordable and market-rate housing. There will be 53 single-family and duplex homes, and 30 apartments will be prioritized for seniors. The neighborhood will also include 12 lots that will be sold for future homes.
The project will cost roughly $25 million, according to Duggins.
"It's an amazing redevelopment project focused on affordable housing and mixing in market rate," he said. "For the Housing Authority, it is the culmination of over four years of work to get where we're at, and it allows us to serve more individuals and families in our communities."
"It really is the path of the future for affordable housing, not just in New Albany, but across the country, so we're real proud of where we're at and where we will be in a year."
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan voiced his support for the housing project in Monday's news release.
"Housing defines a community," he said. "We have worked for years to improve housing across all sectors and economic levels. I am proud to see the sweeping improvements for the Beechwood Neighborhood and the revitalized energy it will bring to our city and our residents."
Following the recent demolition of Riverview Tower, the New Albany Housing Authority will issue a request for proposals later this year once the Scribner Drive site is ready. The former public housing tower was demolished in late 2022.
"We'll work to make sure we have no deed issues," Duggins said. "We're confirming the environmental [status] that it's perfectly clean so we can be ready for an RFP. We're basically in the due diligence phase."
He said the RFPs will likely be issued in the late spring and be returned by the fall.
"It's important to us, meaning the Housing Authority but also the city administration, that what we get there is impactful and aesthetically pleasing," Duggins said. "So we're in no super rush to get that done. We want to make sure we do it correctly and right for a long-term project.
