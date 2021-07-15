FLOYD COUNTY — They started with a blank slate, but by the end of the 90-minute meeting Thursday, local elected officials, tourism leaders and nonprofit directors had filled the white board with ideas to improve Floyd County.
The proposals were certainly not new, as improving public transportation, addressing affordable housing and spurring the economy with job growth and higher wages are suggestions that are common during most Southern Indiana input sessions.
But this time around, Floyd County — like local governments across the country — has millions of dollars at its disposal. The American Recovery Plan, championed by President Joe Biden and approved by Congress, has provided Floyd County with more than $15 million to spend on COVID-19 relief and response. The question is, how will the county spend the money?
“We have an opportunity to have a transformative, long-term impact on our community,” said Don Lopp, director of operations for Floyd County.
The county hosted the meeting as commissioners and council members are determining ways to use the funds.
While the federal plan has a long list of qualifying uses for the funding, Southern Indiana is somewhat ahead of the task thanks to a joint effort that launched in the summer of 2020.
As the effects of the pandemic became apparent, and without vaccines available, five local organizations came together to identify ways to encourage a faster recovery for the region. One Southern Indiana, SoIN Tourism, Metro United Way, Align Southern Indiana and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana collaborated for sessions to identify challenges, and they narrowed down the scope to three specific focal points.
Racial equity, unemployment and the economy, and challenges to families and children are the three areas, and the ideas proposed during Thursday’s input session at Pine View Government Center were largely based around those points.
Much of the discussion centered around aiding at-risk local residents and low-income families.
“We all know that some of our most marginalized communities were hardest hit through COVID,” said Pam Ottersbach, director of Southern Indiana for Metro United Way.
Multiple nonprofits and organizations were asked to give input on how the county should spend some of its funds, particularly in ways to improve public health and quality of life.
Affordable housing was one of the major topics, as the group discussed the struggles many face to find a decent place to live based on their wages. The issue is deep, many said, because it includes the struggles those who have been previously evicted or who have a criminal history face in finding housing. Homelessness is also an issue that needs more attention in Southern Indiana, several members of the group said.
Economic development was another topic. Jim Epperson, executive director of SoIN Tourism, attempted to connect economic development with attracting visitors to the region, as he said the two issues have a direct correlation.
Based on the first 10 days of July, Clark County and Floyd County are on pace to have their best month on record for hotel bookings based on dollar amounts, Epperson said. He pointed out youth sports have been a major contributor to the rebound, and Epperson said Clark County and Floyd County parks departments could do even more by partnering to host large tournaments.
“It remains an interest of ours. We think it’s a growth potential,” he said.
Epperson and others said labor availability continues to be a problem for many local employers. Many businesses are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic, they said. Some restaurants, for example, still have limited capacity or have switched their service to focus more on takeout options.
Floyd County Little League officials were on hand and talked about a need for better facilities to serve youth leagues.
There was discussion about improving utilities, such as the quality of water in Greenville.
Expanding broadband in rural areas was also mentioned, as was transportation.
Lack of transportation and child care are issues that depress employment, and the county should consider ways to help subsidize if not start its own services, some group members suggested.
They referenced the scaling back of bus service in Southern Indiana by the Transit Authority of River City, and lack of public transportation in rural areas as detriments to daily life for many residents.
“Workforce issues in our community, I think they have to be at the top of the list,” Floyd County Councilwoman Denise Konkle said .
Blue River Services is working on an expansion of rural transportation in Floyd County, and that program could be rolled out as early as January.
Lopp said the suggestions from Thursday’s meeting will be compiled for closer scrutiny during a future session with the group. The county has until the end of 2024 to spend the ARP funds.
