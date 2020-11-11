NEW ALBANY — The housing market in Southern Indiana is booming, and New Albany officials are seeking a clearer picture of the residential trends and needs in the city.
An update to a 2018 housing study is being considered as a means to provide that information.
“It’s meant to give us an in-depth picture of the housing market in New Albany and help us to better decide what areas are doing really well in terms of demographics and various levels of expenditures for housing,” New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said.
The topic was brought up during Tuesday’s New Albany Redevelopment Commission. Staten said a study was conducted about 18 months ago for the city, but added that a lot had changed in terms of housing since then.
Market-rate apartments, town homes and other residential developments are being planned, are being constructed or have been completed since the last study. It would make sense to update the study “so we can see where we are in terms of demand, in terms of need in the city,” Staten told the commission members.
He added that a housing study doesn’t just look at stock but also considers demographics, including sizes of families and how many residents rent versus owning a home.
The last study, Staten said, showed a high rate of occupancy in the city’s market-rate apartments. There’s a sizable percentage of residents who rent, whether it be an apartment, a duplex or a single-family house, he continued.
“So now we want to see if we’re on the right track,” he said.
Tuesday’s discussion was preliminary with the topic raised as a starting point for potential future action. No timeline or cost for the plan was considered, as the commission took no votes on the matter.
It makes sense for the commission to be involved in the study because the body is often involved in incentives and partnerships with developers, Staten said.
For example, in September, the commission OK’d an agreement with NB Development to foot stormwater improvements near the site of a future 24-unit apartment complex along Charlestown Road in exchange for the rights to a blighted building.
Staten emphasized that it’s important to identify not only New Albany’s current housing stock, but also what the future could hold for the city.
“There’s an extremely high demand for people to move to New Albany, whether it be rental units or owner-occupied units,” Staten said. “We have great schools, we have great parks and we have a vibrant downtown.”
Elm Street sidewalk work
On Tuesday, the commission approved hiring the New Albany firm Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz for design and engineering work on a project to repair and replace sidewalks along Elm Street.
The work, which isn’t slated to begin until next year, is planned for Vincennes Street to Silver Street, though that could change depending on price.
“In a perfect world we’d go from Vincennes all the way to Silver Street, but I think we may have to scale back how far we can go depending on how much we can afford,” City Engineer Larry Summers said.
The project is being footed through federal Community Development Block Grant funds. About $418,000 is designated for the work, though the design contract will cost about $25,000.
