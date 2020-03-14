SOUTHERN INDIANA — Recent nationwide cancellations of major events due to COVID-19 could signal a big hit to Southern Indiana and Louisville tourism, but it’s not yet known just how much.
As of Friday, the NCAA, NBA and MLB were among organizations that have announced cancellation of games due to the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and it’s a trend that’s been followed around the country. Although Southern Indiana’s largest events — Thunder Over Louisville and Abbey Road on the River — are still set, tourism staff, like other sectors, are closely monitoring what’s happening.
Jim Epperson, director at SoIN Tourism, said he and the board have been working on different potential scenarios and how to respond. He’s received national data forecasting a 12 percent decline in hotel room stays across the country, this week. If it hasn’t yet, this could eventually affect Southern Indiana, where in 2019, 88 percent — $1.55 million — of SoIN’s revenue came from bed tax from Clark County hotels. Another $199,000 came from Floyd County hotels.
The Kentucky Derby itself, the first Saturday in May, hasn’t been called yet, neither has the mid-April Thunder. But Kentucky Derby Festival events through April 4 have been canceled.
The City of Jeffersonville announced Friday via social media that it has rescinded all current permits for upcoming events.
Epperson said things are moving fast and he’s already hearing from hotels who have had corporate clients cancel events. But he said it will be next week before the potential impact from current events is clearer, and months to know the full effects.
This includes small businesses and independent restaurants, which remain open. Many have posted messages on social media letting customers know what they’re doing to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“Of course the entrepreneurs and their frontline staff, those margins are very thin for restaurants,” Epperson said. “How can they continue to help their employees if they don’t have cash coming in?”
Luanne Mattson, assistant director at SoIn Tourism, said the team has had to change their message under the circumstances, which although it feels strange, is necessary.
“It’s like it’s in our DNA to say ‘yeah, go out, experience things, come visit.’” she said. “So I keep wanting people to do that, but I also don’t want to put people in harm’s way. So its just that balance.”
Across the river, Louisville tourism has already felt the hit.
As of Friday, 14 organizations had canceled meetings, trade shows, events or conferences scheduled for March or April. The cancellations mean a loss of 122,328 attendees and 68,967 hotel room rights — an overall estimated economic impact of $56.7 million lost for the city. Louisville generates about $3.5 billion in tourism each year.
The Louisville cancellations include the Mid-America Truck Show, March 26-28, which was estimated to bring in nearly $25 million and account for 31,560 hotel rooms, and the Vex Robotics World Championship, also accounting for an annual economic impact of nearly $15 million.
“This is a devastating loss to our city and, to the organizations,” Louisville Tourism CEO Karen Williams said at a news conference Friday, according to a transcript of her comments.
She added that the city plans to make the 2021 Mid-America Truck Show — it’s 50th anniversary after historically being held in Louisville — the best yet.
She said the tourism board is taking things “one day at a time,” and that they have been working with smaller groups over the past two weeks that have had to cancel to reschedule their events for later in the year.
“Meanwhile, we are open for business,” Williams said. “We realize health and safety is first and foremost the most important thing for our visitors and residents; we will continue to work closely with the Mayor and Governor’s office to send out the most updated city and state information. Our team will monitor and talk with all groups booked in May, June and beyond.”
Even as the threat of infection slows in the U.S., Epperson said he doesn’t know how people will feel about travel.
“There’s the official actions of canceling things and closing things then there’s the public perception of safety,” he said. “The consumer will be balancing that against the pent up demand of ‘I want to get out and do things,’” he said.
“Where’s that breaking point where the risk of infections has slowed enough where they start to feel comfortable and they want to get out and take advantage of all of us that are waiting to welcome them, because that’s what we’ll be doing.”
Epperson said while they’re in the business of promoting the area, he’s not sure what the marketing message should be during these uncertain days — should they invest in marketing now or spend that money to bolster local tourism during the recovery from this?
“Anything that we do now is not going to lay a foundation that will help us 4-6 months from now to come back,” he said. “Will that money better be spent later?”
