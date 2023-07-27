Be careful out there!
Southern Indiana was under a heat advisory for Thursday and Friday with heat index values expected to near 107° by afternoon Friday.
The air quality index for Clark and Floyd counties was moderate, which means it is difficult for sensitive groups and those not in the best of health. The air quality index can be checked regularly at airnow.gov
The Emergency Management Agencies of Clark and Floyd counties and the homeless outreach agency Exit 0 have compiled and posted information to their Facebook websites to let the community know where there are cooling shelters and the hours those shelters are open. Among the shelters are:
● Salvation Army Green Valley Road New Albany, Thursday and Friday - 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
● Salvation Army Thrift store, 528 Little League Blvd., Clarksville, open Thursday, Friday, Saturday - 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
●Clarksville Public Library
1312 Eastern Blvd.
Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
● Jeffersonville Public Library
211 E Court Ave.
Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
● Exit 0’s soup kitchen in Jeffersonville is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at West Maple Baptist Church, 403 West Maple. Exit 0 will have water out-front while it lasts from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday. Friday it is open for Bible study at 4 p.m. Friday’s time may change pending on the temperature.
● In New Albany, the Outpost at 423 Oak Street will be open to cool off and grab a cold drink.
Preparedness Checklist from the American Red Cross
An extreme heat event is a series of hot days, much hotter than average for a particular time and place. Extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event.
Climate change is making extreme heat events more frequent, more severe and last longer.
But we can take action to prepare. Prepare now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Learn How to Stay Hydrated
You need to drink enough water to prevent heat illness. An average person needs to drink about 3/4 of a gallon of water daily. Everyone’s needs may vary.
• You can check that you are getting enough water by noting your urine color. Dark yellow may indicate you are not drinking enough.
• Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.
• If you are sweating a lot, combine water with snacks or a sports drink to replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
• Talk to your doctor about how to prepare if you have a medical condition or are taking medicines.
Gather Emergency Supplies
Gather food, water and medicine. Stores might be closed. Organize supplies into a Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit. In the event of a power outage, you may lose access to clean drinking water. Set aside at least one gallon of drinking water per person per day. Consider adding drinks with electrolytes. Include sunscreen and wide-brimmed hats.
• Go-Kit: at least three days of supplies that you can carry with you. Include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.)
• Stay-at-Home Kit: at least two weeks of supplies.
• Have a 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container and medical supplies or equipment.
• Keep personal, financial and medical records safe and easy to access (hard copies or securely backed up)
• Consider keeping a list of your medications and dosages on a small card to carry with you.
Make a Plan to Stay Cool
Do not rely only on electric fans during extreme heat. When temperatures are in the high 90s, fans may not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
• Spending a few hours each day in air-conditioning can help prevent heat illness.
• If you have air-conditioning, be sure that it is in working order.
• If you do not have air-conditioning or if there is a power outage, find locations where you can stay cool. For example, a public library, shopping mall or a public cooling center. Plan how you will get there.
• Additional resources may be available from local government or community groups.
• Make sure you have plenty of lightweight, loose clothing to wear.
• Create a support team of people you may assist and who can assist you. Check in with them often to make sure that everyone is safe.
Learn Emergency Skills
• Learn how to recognize and respond to heat illness.
• Learn First Aid and CPR.
• Be ready to live without power. Utilities may be offline. Be ready to live without power, gas and water. Plan for your electrical needs, including cell phones and medical equipment. Talk to your doctor. Plan for backup power
Plan to Stay Connected
• Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government.
• Plan to monitor local weather and news.
• Have a backup battery or a way to charge your cell phone.
• Have a battery-powered radio during a power outage.
• Understand the types of alerts you may receive and plan to respond when you receive them.
• A WATCH means Be Prepared! A WARNING means Take Action!
Stay Hydrated
• Drink plenty of fluids. Encourage others to drink plenty of fluids, too.
• Replace salt and minerals with snacks or a sports drink.
Stay Cool
• Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.
• If your home does not have air-conditioning, go to your predesignated cool location.
• Wear lightweight, loose clothing and take cool showers or baths.
• Limit your outdoor activity. If you must work outdoors, schedule tasks earlier or later in the day.
Prevent Heat Illness
Check on your friends, family and neighbors. Help them prevent heat illness. Act fast if you notice someone with symptoms.
Anyone can develop heat illness. But, people at greater risk are:
• Older adults
• Infants, children and pregnant women
• People with medical conditions
• Outdoor workers
• People with limited personal resources
• People living in places that lack green spaces
Heat Illness What to Look For/How to prevent it
Heat Cramps are muscle spasms caused by a large loss of salt and water in the body.
Heat Exhaustion is severe and may require emergency medical treatment.
Heat Stroke is deadly and requires immediate emergency treatment.
What to look for
Heavy sweating with muscle pain or spasms
• Heavy sweating
• Cold, pale and clammy skin
• Fast, weak pulse
• Nausea or vomiting
• Muscle cramps
• Tiredness or weakness
• Dizziness-Headache-Passing out
• High body temperature (104°F or higher)
• Hot, red, dry or damp skin
• Fast, strong pulse
• Headache-Dizziness
• Nausea-Confusion-Passing out
Get medical help right away if:
• Move to a cool place.
• Drink water or a sports drink
•Cramps last longer than 1 hour
• Person affected has heart problems
• Heavy sweating
• Cold, pale and clammy skin
• Fast, weak pulse
• Nausea or vomiting
• Muscle cramps
• Tiredness or weakness
• Dizziness-Headache-Passing out
• Move to a cool place
• Loosen tight clothing
• Cool the body using wet cloths, misting, fanning or a cool bath
• Sip water slowly
Get medical help right away if:
- Vomiting occurs
- Symptoms last longer than 1 hour or get worse
- Confusion develops
• High body temperature (104°F or higher)
• Hot, red, dry or damp skin
• Fast, strong pulse
• Headache-Dizziness
• Nausea-Confusion-Passing out
Call 911 right away, then:
• Move to a cool place
• Cool the body using wet cloths, misting, fanning or a cool bath
• Do NOT give the person anything to drink
What to Do After
Take Care of Yourself
It’s normal to have a lot of bad feelings, stress or anxiety. Eat healthy food and get enough sleep to help you deal with stress.
You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.
