FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a resource page on its website for those affected by July’s flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced Wednesday.
The resource page, at kyagr.com/disasters/eastern-ky-flood, profiles a list of ways ag producers can find the help they need while they work to recover what was lost.
The page features disaster Assistance Programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, an overview of federal assistance programs, a tip sheet for ag producers for assessing damage, and information from the Kentucky State Veterinarian’s office on livestock disposal.
The page also has links on how individuals not affected by the flooding can help out, including donating in both physical and monetary forms.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation joined to launch the KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund, managed by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation.
Funds collected will be administered to aid flooding victims as recovery efforts get underway. The donations will be used to support the families and communities in the affected areas.
To make a tax-deductible donation to this relief fund online, go to www.kyfb.com/KFBforKYRelief, or checks may be mailed to: Drew Graham, Executive Vice President, Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, 9201 Bunsen Parkway, Louisville, KY 40220
Checks should be made payable to “Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation” and denoted “KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund” on the memo line.
The agriculture department is also accepting physical donations of bottled water, including individual bottles and gallon jugs, toiletries, and non-perishables items at its Frankfort location through Aug. 5.
Donations can be brought or mailed to: Kentucky Department of Agriculture, 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A, Frankfort, KY, 40601
For questions about the KDA’s donation site, call the KDA office at (502) 573-0282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.