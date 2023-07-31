Mark your calendars! The sixth annual Car Show Fundraiser for the Howard Steamboat Museum will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Howard Steamboat Museum campus, 1101 East Market St., Jeffersonville. (Rain date Sunday, Sept. 10.)
Admission is free for spectators with a $20 register fee for those wishing to enter a car.
This popular event brings a myriad of unique automobiles to the Howard Steamboat Museum campus to peruse and enjoy. The museum will be open for tours at a discounted rate. Live music will be performed by the CMN Trio. There will be fun for all ages on the campus.
This event is a fundraiser for the historic Howard Steamboat Museum. All monies received are used for the continued operation of the Howard Steamboat Museum.
What to expect
• Food booth (located in the air-conditioned Carriage House) with BBQ sandwiches and assorted sides available for purchase.
• Pearl Street Tap House (located in the air-conditioned Carriage House) will be offering craft beers, craft seltzers, and wine for sale.
• Judging will be both by the public vote and additional trophies are by Board Member vote. Votes for the public voting can be purchased at the registration desk. The more you vote, the better chance your favorite car has to win!
• The museum will be open at a discounted rate of $5 per person (half off a normal admission).
• In addition to the participants cars, The Vintage Fire Museum will have a vehicle on display. Jim O’ Neil Ford will have vehicles on display.
• Local band CMN Trio will perform great music from the ‘50s through the ‘70s.
• Historic air calliope parade float will be on display.
• A Raffle and Silent Auction with several great prizes (including a Churchill Downs “Exacta Package”, several gift cards, local restaurant gift cards, and many unique items including gift baskets from several distilleries, and Belle of Louisville Riverboats).
• 50/50 where you could win some cash money at the end of the day (You must be present to win any of the prizes. Drawings will be held between 2 and 2:30p.m.).
