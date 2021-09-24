BORDEN — The women who lead the regional distribution of wines from Huber’s Orchard & Winery have received statewide recognition for their work expanding the business’s reach in Indiana.
Starlight Wine & Spirits, LLC is the recipient of the woman-owned small business of the year award from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC).
This distribution business was founded about 20 years ago by Dana Huber and Jan Huber, who are both part of the family that owns and operates Huber’s Orchard & Winery in Borden. Dana is the wife of Ted Huber, the president and co-owner of the winery, and Jan is the wife of Greg Huber, CEO and co-owner of the winery.
Starlight Wine & Spirits has about 60 customers, and it distributes Huber’s wines throughout the region, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Washington and Scott counties.
The business is one of nine in Indiana to receive an honor from the IEDC. The awards recognize businesses that have worked with Indiana Small Business Development Center, an IEDC program.
Jan said it’s an “awesome feeling” to be recognized for their regional work in distributing Huber’s wine to local stores. She noted that it’s “not always easy” for women to get into the alcohol industry.
“It is predominantly and traditionally been a male-domineered area, but women are working their way into the limelight more and more,” Jan said.
Jan emphasizes that the business is “farm to table” and “farm to bottle.” For example, the strawberries grown at the farm that are sold in the Huber’s farm market and used in strawberry wine, and the strawberry wine may be used in other products such as dessert wines or flavorings for brandies or distilled spirits.
She said Huber’s is a multifaceted and diversified company.
"It’s rare that you see a business that actually grows the product, manufactures the product, bottles the product and then sells the product, and then not only do we sell it, but we sell it in several ways,” she said.
“We sell it here on property as a destination, we sell through our Starlight Wine & Spirits to the local regional area to smaller businesses that maybe aren’t associated with a large distribution company, and then we also work with distribution companies not only here in Indiana but Kentucky and many other states.”
Starlight Distillery at Huber’s Orchard & Winery offers craft spirits such as bourbon, vodka and gin, but these distilled products cannot be distributed through Starlight Wine & Spirits, LLC with the exception of brandy due to state liquor laws.
However, the Starlight Distillery products and wine can be distributed through other processes. Starlight Wine & Spirits is often a starting point for smaller businesses in the region, but they may advance to a bigger distributor to receive Huber's products, including Republic National Distributing Company Indiana.
Huber’s Orchard & Winery opened in 1978, and the business received its distillery license and craft distillery license in the early 2000s. The business offers wines ranging from sweet to dry.
Pop’s Reserve is one of Huber’s signature wines, and it is solely distributed through the Starlight Wine & Spirits.
Dana also works as vice president of distribution and public relations at Huber’s. She said Huber’s approach to distributing its products has changed over the decades, and they have slowly and methodically grown the regional distribution.
“For the first few years, we were just distributed very lightly in our accounts in Southern Indiana and started a few accounts in Kentucky,” she said.
They have received positive feedback as they have distributed wine and spirits in areas such as the East Coast, and Ohio has also been a strong market, Dana said. She noted that the winery is also a destination for residents from other states.
“We have a lot of guests that travel to our property,” Dana said. “With us seeing over 650,000 visitors over the past two years, a lot of people are traveling through to other states and destinations. I’ve seen great branding and great recognition, but I think the real magic happens when they come and visit our 700-acre destination.”
“This didn’t happen overnight — it happened through generations, and I’m just very happy to be a part of this very multi-generational family business,” she said.
Dana said she and Jan are humbled by the recognition for their behind-the scenes work at the winery.
“We’ve worked a lot with the Small Business Development Center over the past year, and they have opened our eyes to a lot of opportunities with grants, with funding and other angles we can take advantage of in small business and to access resources that are available to us,” she said. “It’s an honor, and it’s also very nice when we can network and can actually work with our state to further our business and to further some of these companies we own as we move forward in the generational business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.