NEW ALBANY — A New Albany resident who has inspired countless people with his message of respect for those with disabilities will make an appearance in Times Square in New York City.
Mark Hublar will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation on Sept. 14. The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk in New York City.
Hublar’s photo was selected from over 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Approximately 500 photos will appear in the Times Square video. Hublar is a motivational speaker and travels across the country speaking to businesses, non-profit organizations, educators, students, families and self advocates on the importance of respect, opportunity and inclusion (ROI) for everyone.
Every year, NDSS reminds the world in a big way about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square.
For more information about Hublar visit www.markjhublarspeaks. For more information about the National Down Syndrome Society visit NDSS.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.