NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Public Housing Authority has cleared the “final hurdle” for its planned redevelopment of the Beechwood neighborhood.
NAHA Executive Director Dave Duggins said Thursday the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved the local project. It includes razing the existing barracks-style public housing units and rebuilding the area as a mixed-income site. When completed, it will include public and affordable housing as well as a three-story senior residential facility.
Duggins said HUD's approval means the federal oversight agency agrees with NAHA's belief that the near 70-year-old housing units need to be replaced.
“By this time next year, we will be completed with demolition and ready to start building,” he said.
Duggins and NAHA staff met with Beechwood residents Thursday to announce the HUD decision. The existing residents can either move to another New Albany public housing site or receive a housing voucher.
“Those who take vouchers will have the opportunity to return when we're finished,” Duggins said.
Public housing eligibility is based on income, so residents who receive vouchers would have to meet those qualifications in order to return to the neighborhood once its completed, he continued.
Current residents will have about 130 days to move out of Beechwood so that work can commence. Duggins said NAHA has undertaken relocation of residents for new construction on multiple other projects, and emphasized no one will be without a home.
“We're ready for this. It will not be perfect for the residents because we're relocating them, but when it's all said and done, it will be an excellent opportunity for quality, affordable housing,” he said.
Redeveloping the neighborhood will include more than building new housing. The effort will also entail reconstruction of some of the narrow streets in Beechwood and the creation of more open and recreational spaces.
The neighborhood is close to Silver Street Park, and Duggins said the goal is to make that recreational amenity more accessible for Beechwood residents.
The senior facility will feature 30 single bedroom units with balconies overlooking the park.
Plans shared previously showed that Beechwood has 114 units, which will be converted with new construction to 83 units and 12 market-rate housing lots.
