LANESVILLE — Hundreds of hay bales are packed and ready to take the trip from Lanesville to western Kentucky this week to help the victims of the deadly tornadoes.
For Madyson Richey, a Scottsburg High School student, it’s personal.
“We actually got hit with a tornado at our family farm,” she said. “The animals weren’t affected, but I thought down there with it being horse country and having some cattle down there they needed help too.”
So she started making phone calls to Southern Indiana farms and businesses to get hay to help farmers near Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
“A lot of people thought about the humans and my biggest concern is the animals because they feed us and are some of our livelihoods,” she said.
On Tuesday, semi-trucks filled with more than 300 bales of hay and 17 pallets of feed gathered at Hay Day Inc. to pack up and head to the Hudson John Deere store in Kentucky, where the hay will be distributed.
Hay Day Inc. owner Robert Schickel said the company is happy to help out and that he’s talked to some farmers who lost their hay and barns last week.
“I can personally relate. We’ve had two tornadoes at the farm and we had a fire,” he said. “And the community came in and did the same thing (for us.) It was pretty moving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.