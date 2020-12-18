JEFFERSONVILLE — Before the doors even opened at noon, there were already more than 100 people in line Friday for a free ham and turkey giveaway in Jeffersonville. Within an hour, the food had all been claimed by local families and individuals.
“It’s wonderful,” Mother Jennifer Peters said after she and her two children had picked up the turkey she’ll cook for Christmas dinner. “A lot of people took the time to donate to make our Christmas better.”
Peters said she had been out of work for a month in the fall with COVID-19. During that time she received some income from her employer. But when two other family members she needed to care for got sick the following month, she wasn’t covered.
“It hit us hard,” she said. “I’m back to working and we got some gifts but I had nothing for dinner. I’d rather have the gifts than the dinner but now we get to have the dinner too.”
The event was sponsored by Jeffersonville-based B & J Trucking Services, Inc., supported by their vendors who had donated. Kroger gave the organization a deal on the meat, which was passed out at Community Kitchen on Spring Street with the help of the Jeffersonville Fire Department.
“We knew that this year especially had been tough on a lot of people,” said Steve Jenkins, controller at B & J Trucking. “It was tough on businesses, it was tough on us, but we felt more fortunate than a lot so we just wanted to do something to give back to the community. We said ‘let’s try to help people that really need it.’”
Co-owner Jim Fraley said it was important to him and the others to do what they could.
“There’s a lot of people having tough times,” Fraley said. “Like everybody says, we’re all in it together, just try to give back as much as you can.”
The trucking company started organizing the event a few weeks ago, and was able to secure 350 turkeys and 504 hams in a short amount of time. Jenkins said next year they’ll start earlier, hopefully to be able to help even more families.
“It’s certainly bigger than what we expected,” Jenkins said. “When you haven’t done this before, you really don’t know what to expect.”
Even as the original supplies had been given out, residents still kept arriving in the hope of receiving meat for a holiday dinner. To those folks, Jeffersonville Township Trustee Dale Popp’s office was able to provide $20 in gift cards to an additional 250 families, said Lara Hammond, supervisor of Poor Relief with the trustee’s office.
She and others gave out the gift cards in the Community Kitchen parking lot and even as they had passed them all out, still more people were arriving.
“What that shows is what a huge demand there is for this,” Hammond said. “I think a lot of people, especially this year, are in situations they’re not used to and I don’t think a lot of us are aware of that.”
She urged anyone who can to help to donate to places like food pantries and other organizations that help to feed the community.
“There are a lot of people that are needing help this year.”
Community Kitchen’s mission is to provide five hot meals a week plus the last Sunday of every month. So when they were approached about helping with the giveaway, “it seemed natural for us to be the distribution point,” Community Kitchen Board President Stan Moore said.
He said on a Friday lunch, they could serve anywhere from 200 to 225 people, but for the giveaway, “There’s definitely a lot more people here,” he said. “This has been tremendous.”
As the line grew before the doors opened, Patricia Minor, a lifelong resident and longtime patron at Community Kitchen, stood off to the side. Minor said when it was her turn in line, she’d hope for a ham, but wasn’t going to be upset if someone else got it.
“I think it’s a really good idea because some people really don’t have food and it’s going to be well worth it,” she said. “I’m enjoying watching it myself. If I get one, I get one, if I don’t, I don’t. It’s still all right.”
Further back in line, Randy Boz, a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran, chatted with others as he waited.
“Christmas is a special time for families and for friends, and, unfortunately with the way times have been, there’s a growing population of people like myself that we’re trying to make ends meet with COVID and being disabled,” Boz said. “So it’s gatherings like this that really bring the joy back to the season. It’s people doing the right thing and helping others out.”
Organizers are already in talks with other community partners to get ready for an even bigger giveaway next year.
