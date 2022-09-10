SELLERSBURG — Pizza, beer and good times are now being served up at Hunter Station Pizza Co. in Sellersburg.
Over a year of planning by Nick Lawrence, owner of Hunter Station Pizza, led to the opening of the restaurant. Lawrence did not do it all by himself, with the help of One Southern Indiana, he was able to get the restaurant ready to go. A grand opening celebration was held Friday by the chamber of commerce and local officials to welcome Hunter Station Pizza to Southern Indiana.
Located at 210 Hunter Station Road, the restaurant offers a variety of pizzas, calzones, subs and desserts. For those who would like to have a few drinks with their food, the restaurant also features a full bar.
“Hunter Station Pizza has been our vision,” Lawrence said. “We just wanted to provide a good place for the community to come together and eat good food.”
The restaurant's specialty is New York style pizza. Hunter Station Pizza offers delivery within 15 minutes of the location and also has takeout options.
Hunter Station Pizza's owner has made it a mission to be different from the rest of the pizza places in the area.
“We’re independently-owned,” Lawrence said. “We’re not a franchise, we have all our own recipes.”
Community officials from both Clarksville and Sellersburg were there to welcome Hunter Station Pizza to Southern Indiana. The restaurant is located at the crossroads of the two communities.
One Southern Indiana helped Hunter Station with promotions, education and networking.
“These folks had almost all of it down pat,” said Wendy Chesser, CEO and president of One Southern Indiana. “They already knew to get engaged with the schools, and they knew how the government worked.”
The community has been waiting excitedly for the grand opening of the restaurant. Lawrence would find his Facebook flooded with people asking when the restaurant would open.
“I would get about five calls a day for the past couple weeks,” Lawrence said.
“With it being this long of a wait to open, it seemed like it was never going to happen. We’re finally here and it’s very exciting.”
Hunter Station Pizza Co. is hiring. To apply, visit the website hunterstationpizza.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.