SOUTHERN INDIANA — Hunter Station Pizza will host America’s Best Restaurants on Monday as the Southern Indiana business will be featured on the show.
America’s Best Restaurants will highlight popular dishes from Hunter Station Pizza, which is located at 210 Hunter Station Road in Clarksville near Sellersburg. At the restaurant, they serve pizzas, calzones, subs and dessert pizzas.
The restaurant was nominated by members of the Sellersburg community who wanted to see Hunter Station Pizza featured on America’s Best Restaurants.
Nick Lawrence and Chris Fox, co-owners of the restaurant, opened Hunter Station Pizza in September 2022 and focused on being involved in the community.
“We opened this restaurant in September of last year with the idea that we wanted to bring something to Sellersburg that Sellersburg didn’t have,” Fox said. “It was a local sit-down community restaurant that focused on giving back to the community.”
Since their opening, they have made contributions to Silver Creek School Corp., sponsored a baseball team and hosted parties for the athletics teams.
They also host community nights throughout the week for people to attend including trivia nights, painting nights, live music and other community activities.
On Thursday, they will be collecting school supplies for children in their parking lot from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Silver Creek School Corp.
“We said from day one, this is going to be our community, we want to get involved,” Fox said. “We have three kids that are going to go to the Silver Creek School Corporation until graduation. While they’re going through schools, we’re going to support the community as much as we can.”
Business has improved at the restaurant after a rocky start, Fox said.
Fox and Lawrence started hiring teenagers from the community to give them their first job and help them learn the work structure.
“We want to give them their first chance at work,” Fox said. “Learn some leadership… learn what it’s like to work in the big world as they’re finishing up high school, trying to figure out where they’re going to college, if they’re going to college.”
All of that starts with the opportunity for them to save some money to so they can make those decisions, Fox added.
Once the episode is completed, Hunter Station Pizza will have a premiere party at their restaurant near the day of their one-year anniversary.
“To get the call that our restaurant is going to get featured on America’s Best Restaurants one year into the making was huge for us,” Fox said. “It just gives credibility to what we’re trying to build here.”
America's Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company based out of Florence, Kentucky. The date for the Hunter Station Pizza episode will be announced at a later date and featured at americasbestrestaurants.com.
