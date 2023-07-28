NEW ALBANY – As of Friday morning, both decks of the Sherman Minton Bridge remain closed as engineers and contactors continue to evaluate a section of the Kentucky approach to the bridge that is supported by a bearing in need of repair.
Engineers and construction crews worked late Thursday night and early Friday to ensure the safety of the upper deck of the approach to allow closer inspection. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation expect inspections to be completed late this afternoon.
Early Friday, nearly a dozen bridge inspectors began evaluating areas under and around the section of the approach that is in need of repair. The section is over land on the Kentucky side of the bridge.
Once inspections are complete, the Sherman Minton Renewal team will develop a firmer timetable for when repairs can be made to allow crews to resume rehabilitation work and restore traffic on Interstate 64.
Both KYTC and INDOT understand that the emergency closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is an inconvenience for travelers and commuters. The states are working to reopen the bridge as soon as is safely possible.
