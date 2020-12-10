CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close lanes of Interstate 65 starting Friday, Dec. 11, to complete diamond grinding in Clark County. Work is scheduled as follows at various locations between Sellersburg and Memphis (MM 9 to MM 16), weather permitting:
• Dec. 11 and 12 (Friday and Saturday): Right lane of I-65 NB closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Dec. 12 to Dec. 21* (Saturday to Monday): Far left lane of I-SB closed for 24 hours at a time
• Dec. 14 to Dec. 21* (Monday to Monday): Middle lane of I-65 SB closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
*no work scheduled Sunday, Dec. 20
Diamond grinding consists of removing a thin layer of pavement at the surface of the roadway using diamond saw blades. The practice is used to level surfaces and produces saw-cut grooves that improve smoothness, road noise and drainage.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through work zones. Delays are expected, especially during peak travel times. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay informed
Motorists in Southeastern Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.