LOUISVILLE — Overnight lane closures are scheduled Tuesday on Interstate 65 North near the Abraham Lincoln Bridge. Three lanes and a shoulder will be closed for maintenance of tolling equipment, according to a news release.
The closures are expected to begin around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and end by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Work will occur on I-65 North from the Ohio River to just north of Court Avenue in Jeffersonville. Two lanes of I-65 North and all ramps will remain open.
The work could be postponed by weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
