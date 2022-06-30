LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the upcoming closure of Interstate 65 South as motorists enter Kentucky from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge in Jefferson County.
I-65 South will be closed for 48 days starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at mile marker 136.5. Motorists will be diverted onto the ramp for Jefferson Street where they will be able to merge back onto I-65 South, just north of an area known locally as Hospital Curve.
At these additional locations within the Kennedy interchange, weekday lane and ramp closures are possible from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and weekend lane and ramp closures are possible from 7 p.m. on Fridays to 6 a.m. on Mondays:
• I-64 East ramp to I-65 North for the Abraham Lincoln Bridge.
• I-64 East at the I-65 South overpass at mile point 5.4.
• I-65 North ramp to I-64 West.
• I-65 South ramp to I-64 East and I-71 North.
Shoulder closures will be permitted at any time within the construction zone. Lane closures are also possible under the interchange on East Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville.
All the closures are to repair a bridge on I-65 South within the Kennedy interchange that was structurally damaged when a coil of steel fell off a semitrailer in March 2022. The repairs include replacing some of the bridges beams and its deck, or driving surface. To expedite the repairs, KYTC pre-ordered the replacement beams. The construction is expected to be completed this fall. The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
District 5 has been providing weekly updates on closures for this project since early June. Motorists can get traffic information for District 5, including the weekly project updates, at www.transportation.ky.gov/DistrictFive/, facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.
