CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to reopen the entrance ramp from southbound C.R. 311 to southbound Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon in Sellersburg.
Ramp closures began last month at Exit 9 as part of a $5 million structure replacement project on I-65 at Camp Run Creek.
Interstate traffic is currently shifted to the southbound side of I-65, and is expected to shift to the northbound side later this summer. The ramp from northbound C.R. 311 to southbound I-65 will remain closed for the duration of the project, through late October.
Short-term lane closures will be in place Tuesday on C.R. 311 southbound between U.S. 31 and I-65 prior to the ramp reopening. This will allow crews to safely remove overhead signage.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
