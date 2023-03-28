INDIANA — A bridge connecting Evansville to Henderson, Kentucky via I-69 is closer to becoming a reality.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday that Indiana and Kentucky signed a memorandum of agreement to allow preliminary development and financial planning to move forward on the second section of the project.
The project is called Ohio River Crossing or ORX.
“The Crossroads of America is more than a motto for Indiana. It’s a mission,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb. “That’s why it’s so important to see this generational project progressing forward. Our goal is to improve connectivity for all Hoosiers, and we know strong infrastructure puts us in an even stronger position for economic development and continued successes. Connecting our states will improve the region and make a difference for Hoosiers for decades to come.”
The initial phase of the project focuses on issues such as revenue forecasting, cost estimates, traffic forecasting and right-of-way plans.
INDOT said this will support a future Bi-State Development for ORX Section 2, the next step for the project.
“Completing this important interstate connection has been a top priority for my administration,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This agreement is a critical first step that will move us closer to construction. Bridging communities brings states together, and it opens the door to new economic opportunities. That’s why it’s so gratifying to see momentum on another Ohio River crossing in our state. Two transformational projects are moving forward with the Brent Spence companion bridge in northern Kentucky and now ORX in western Kentucky.”
A request for proposal for engineering services to support the first phase of the project was posted on March 14 and responses are due April 5.
The project is three phases and is projected to be complete by 2031.
