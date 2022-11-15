NEW ALBANY — On this November afternoon, Tim Langford gets down on one knee and ties a first grader’s shoes. Afterwards, he gives math problems to his young ward.
0+2= 2
Minutes pass and the New Albany Housing Authority youth engagement coordinator for this past year pours tap water into a bucket so a small but smiling girl playing in the sandbox can rinse the grit from her hands. Later, as the kids gather around an inside table, the 62-year-old reminds a soon-to-be middle schooler to sit correctly in his chair as they discuss their day.
Please ends each of his requests.
“That’s what we’re here for, to make sure we learn,” he says to the ten or so elementary school students sharing their successes and hardships.
The kids call him “Mr. Tim”.
“I treat them the same as I treat my own,” Tim says on this Wednesday. One of Tim’s own is Romeo Langford, his son, whose name rings synonymous with New Albany basketball greatness. The former Indiana University player currently hoops as a shooting guard for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.
Small, everyday kindnesses like these allow Tim to mentor students who participate in the New Albany Housing Authority’s afterschool program. Two days a week, he and the children meet in a newly refurbished NAHA security building. Once used by New Albany police officers, the structure now hosts anywhere from 20 to 50 kids several times a week. One of his main goals is to provide a safe place where the youngest NAHA residents can experience belonging, love of learning and community.
The kids play outdoors in a fenced-in yard, work undertaken by program volunteers just recently to keep the children even safer. Snacks are available for those that are hungry. Games abound inside as optional activities. Prizes line a table nearby.
Wearing a whistle around his neck, Tim, the father who coached all his three children in myriad sports, will referee a game of flag football today. Once the middle school kids arrive, the group heads to Binford Park, a five-minute walk away. Teams are chosen, and volunteer coaches lead the pickup game. Participants rotate in and out, learning both self-discipline and conflict resolution throughout the activity.
“I get them to feel comfortable with me and express themselves, and try to believe in themselves,” Tim says, “that they can be whatever they want to be but they got to put the effort into it.”
The program is open to students ages 5 through 12, but Tim allows older teens who previously participated to continue attending even after they age out.
“I don’t like to turn them away because they really don’t have anywhere else to go,” he says.
Tim incorporates physical fitness, life skills and learning into the program. He ensures the students complete their homework, oftentimes giving them extra problems to allow them more practice. This also teaches life lessons.
Not knowing answers, he says, isn’t shameful.
“If you don’t know something, don’t put yourself all down and out, and feel bad or feel embarrassed. It’s not about that,” Tim says. Ask yourself, he tells them, “What do you have to do to learn it and know more?”
To better themselves, Tim believes, kids need education. His program participants must ensure learning stays part of their everyday routine. Taron, a fourth-grade student, even created the program motto: Be the Best You.
“It means to work hard and be the best you that you can,” Taron says.
And yet many kids, Tim says, don’t have the confidence needed to ensure success.
“Regardless of what’s going on, you have to believe in yourself to get where you want to go,” Tim says. “I can see they want to better themselves. And that’s all they have to do, believe in themselves, regardless of the environment that they’re in.”
This extends to parents and caregivers, too. Tim encourages them to become good role models in any given situation.
As the program continues to grow, so do Tim’s goals and expectations. He’s seeing positive changes from the participants, emotionally, physically and academically.
Best of all, the kids enjoy their time with Mr. Tim, as they learn to conquer obstacles and celebrate successes.
“They’re trying. That’s number one,” Tim says. “You can see the smiles on their faces.”
