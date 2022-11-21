JEFFERSONVILLE — Ice skating is returning this year to downtown Jeffersonville.
This weekend, the Jeffersonville Parks Department will open an ice skating rink at The Depot at 701 Michigan Avenue. This is the first time in five years that the outdoor ice rink has opened in the city.
Amber Powell, manager of special events for the City of Jeffersonville, said “the city is always excited to bring new activities for the community.”
“It’s been several years since we’ve had the ice rink, but we’re excited to bring it back,” she said.
Jeff on Ice will launch Saturday in time for the Light Up Jeff event in downtown Jeffersonville, and it will continue through Jan. 29. Ice skating will take place weekly Wednesday to Sunday, and Monday and Tuesday are private rentals only.
Powell said a number of special events are planned in coordination with the ice rink. On Fridays, DJ Slikk will provide entertainment from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the rink, and Santa will visit Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The city is also planning pop-up events for Saturday nights, but those have not yet been announced. Powell encourages people to follow Jeffersonville Parks on Facebook and Instagram for updates on future events.
Although ticket sales are available onsite, it is recommended that people reserve tickets, since space is limited.
“If 60 people have already signed up, we don’t want to turn people away,” Powell said. “It’s better to book skate sessions online.”
Ice skating is $12 per ticket for all ages, and the ticket includes complimentary skate rental. Cash will not be accepted at the rink, and even if someone buys a ticket onsite, the purchase will go through Eventbrite.
Skating sessions last 50 minutes and begin at the top of each hour. The city recommends people show up about 30 minutes before their session to get their skates laced up and ready to go.
When the city presented ice skating in previous years, it was located at the corner of Spring and Market streets. The Depot is a new venue that opened in 2021 at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District.
“It’s really great to utilize the new venue for something as cool as the ice rink,” Powell said. “It really sets a magical backdrop for ice skating, and it’s a really great use of that space.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.