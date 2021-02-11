SOUTHERN INDIANA — Although streets were mainly empty Thursday morning in downtown Jeffersonville, some who were out seemed to appreciate the glistening winter scenery and the quiet it afforded.
"I just love nature so I like hiking in any weather, going out in any weather," Brittany Harris said. "We live a couple blocks away so it's nice to get out and see the river and get back home."
She was out with Brandon Scott Hall, who said he appreciated the chance to prep for his first hunting experience this year, and for cold weather hiking the two have planned.
"When you double up it's really nice being out here," he said. "The silence...and winter means solitude. It's really nice. We're going to start hiking on Knobstone Trail, the trailhead is at Deam Lake and the trail is 59 miles long, goes from Borden to Salem. So if you're doing cold hiking this is the perfect time to prepare.
A mixture of snow and ice that fell Wednesday night into early Thursday left some businesses closed and school systems opting for an eLearning day.
But U.S. Postal Service carrier Jeff Roudenbush made sure the mail still was delivered on his route.
He carefully trod snow-covered sidewalks along East Market Street in New Albany. While he said some carriers were unable to make it into work due to the conditions, routes were still being delivered.
While mail carriers pitched in to get the work done, one local business owner tossed out an offer to help stranded motorists — at no charge.
Derek Gordon, owner of Loud N Heavy Kustoms/Auto Sales LLC, posted today in a Greenville community Facebook group offering to help residents free of charge if they were stuck in their driveways or on the side of the road.
"With the pandemic right now, I understand some are a little strapped right now and I just want to help in any way I can," Gordon said. “I’m not looking for gain or anything from it,” he said. "I’m a big believer in paying it forward and helping out.”
It started when he towed his neighbor's vehicle, and he wanted to see if he could help anyone else. About an hour after posting in the Facebook group, the business had helped about five people using the company’s large equipment and four-wheel drive trucks.
“Other than the main roads I would say every side road is solid ice, and a lot of people are not having the traction to get out of their driveways,” Gordon said. “I’m honestly just thankful to be able to help other people.”
Kathy Murray was out walking Suki, her Shi-Tzi mix rescue pup, along the Jeffersonville riverfront. The two go out two to three times a day for walks.
"I'm good on the weather," Murray said. "It's our walk, our release type of thing."
Both were bundled up, Suki wearing a green cloth jacket.
"It's just very cold, so just do what you do to keep warm, right?" Murray said.
Others, like Connie Renfro, were braving the weather out of necessity. The Jeffersonville resident was scraping sheets of ice from her car this morning for a trip to the grocery store ahead of the expected bitter cold coming in this weekend.
"Come on spring," she said. "When we're complaining about not enough moisture in August, we have to remember stuff like this. There's always a yin and a yang."
Senior Reporter Daniel Suddeath contributed to this story.
