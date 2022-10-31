CLARK COUNTY — County clerks in Indiana are the the overseers of elections and the gatekeepers of records from marriage licenses to the business of the circuit courts.
Clark County will vote for a new clerk next week. Susan Popp, a Democrat, who is the clerk now, cannot run again because she is at the end of her second term, the limit under Indiana law.
The two candidates seeking the office are Democrat Chris Coyle and Republican Ryan Lynch.
Lynch lives in Clarksville with his wife and two daughters and is a lifelong resident of Clark County. He runs a small business and is an inventory control administrator at a global manufacturing company. He has a Bachelor’s degree in business and psychology and project management certification.
Lynch says his small business has given him a deep knowledge of “customer service and relationship building” and he wants to extend that service to all residents of Clark County. He notes a small business owner has to carefully manage expenses and pay “high attention to detail,” which he plans to do for the citizens if elected.
“It’s critical that your next clerk monitors and streamlines the office’s budget,” he says.
“Previously, I worked closely with the court system as a corrections officer for LMDC, which provides me context for this critical part of the clerk’s office,” Lynch said. “I have also worked as an election poll worker, which allowed me to gain valuable insight on how elections are currently run, and how they can improve, to increase the security and transparency of our elections.”
Coyle, who now works for Popp as a deputy clerk, says that “to manage this office appropriately, a person must have knowledge and experience.”
“The office manages court filings and financial payments made through the courts, oversees and administers elections, operates the traffic court, takes child support payments, and manages the voluminous county records, some of which date to the early 1800s," he said.
Much of Coyle’s background is in teaching political science and election courses at four local institutions: University of Louisville, Bellarmine College, Indiana University Southeast and Ivy Tech.
“Through teaching these courses, and the research required to create them, I have in-depth knowledge of election systems and all the possibilities available under our constitutional and statutory structures,” he said.
Coyle has been involved with the Clark County Democratic Party in various roles, but is now the county party chair.
His first career was in public safety.
“As a retired paramedic, I believe serving the people of my community is an honor and a privilege," he said.
Coyle has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Indiana University, a Master of Professional Studies in Political Management from George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management, and a Professional Paralegal Certification from Boston University.
When ask about how to ensure fair and honest elections, both Lynch and Coyle acknowledged that questions about election integrity are being voiced at the local, state and national levels and the public must fully understand how those elections are conducted.
“In politics, perception is reality,” Lynch said. “For our Republic to thrive, the populace must feel confident that their votes are being counted, every vote cast is legitimate, and the candidates on the ballot are legally eligible to run. While concern about the security of elections is a sentiment held by voters around the country, Clark County voters are more uneasy than the average because of several controversies in recent years.”
Coyle’s first response was “Our elections are fair, secure, bipartisan, and professional. They will remain that way when I am clerk. Conspiracy theories about elections prey upon the complex legal environment around elections and the general public’s lack of knowledge about how elections are administered.
He also noted that “over the last few years, Clark County citizens have seen several scandals, crimes, and ethical violations from our local government. I want to continue to insulate the clerk’s office from these problems.
“The clerk’s office will continue to administer elections under federal, state, and local statutory changes,” Coyle noted. “The clerk does not have much discretion under the law, so understanding and following whatever changes are handed down by Congress and the Indiana General Assembly will be 90% of the job.”
“I want to continue to modernize our elections through improving technology and considering moving to voting centers. Voting centers, when done correctly, can ease the voting process for our citizens. But they must be done correctly so they don’t create more hurdles for voters. That’s why we need a clerk with expertise in elections."
Both candidates emphasized the importance of programs that reach out to voters to inform them about elections processes and laws and operating the process as transparently as possible. U.S. Census numbers showed Clark County’s 2021 population at 122,738 with 77.5% of that population eligible to vote.
Asked how to meet the challenge of serving what appears to be an increasingly backed up court system that is operating more slowly, they offered different perspectives.
“Clark County's courts had some of the highest caseloads in the state. After some time, our representatives in the General Assembly realized the bottleneck signaled the need for two additional courts. These courts will go a long way toward speeding up our judicial system,” Lynch said. “On the clerk's side, I will automate as many processes as statutorily and fiscally possible by utilizing technology.”
Coyle credited Popp with significantly improving the function and efficiency of the office.
“But, as more citizens file cases without an attorney (pro se), the need to have qualified, professional employees in the office will continue,” he said. “As clerk, I will create an education incentive program for current and future employees. If the employee agrees to work for us for a certain amount of time, the office will cover the cost of obtaining a paralegal certification.
“This program will help us retain and attract talented and dedicated employees. It will help our courts and the public.”
Lynch looks at improving the customer experience as his top priority if elected. “I will look for opportunities to integrate technology into the office to increase efficiency and convenience. I will also look at the office from a business perspective to identify ways to cut costs, increase service offerings, and be responsive to the needs of the community," Lynch said.
