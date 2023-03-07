JEFFERSONVILLE — Just two years after moving to River Ridge, Idemitsu Lubricants America Corp. is planning to expand.
Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC), a premier lubricants manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd, joined River Ridge in 2021 after signing a lease with real estate developer America Place to occupy 50,000 square feet of industrial warehouse. After two years, Idemitsu is making the move over to America Place’s newest Class A Industrial Warehouse, where they will increase current operations by 118,000 square feet.
“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our distribution capabilities here in the Jeffersonville, Indiana area. This 168,000 square foot facility will afford us the capacity and flexibility to better service our customers and to continue the growth of our business. We will utilize the America’s Place facility as our main distribution hub and fulfillment center for our direct distribution of lubricants across the US, ” said Tim Nice, Idemitsu’s Distribution & Transportation manager.
America Place founder and CEO Jim Karp said, “We are thrilled to continue our work with Idemitsu and fulfill their warehouse needs in our Winner’s Circle Campus.”
Mark Wardlaw, Senior Vice President, NAI Fortis, represented the tenant in the transaction.
Idemitsu will lease 168,000 Square feet of the facility, located at 400 Trey St. This new warehouse is complete with speed bays, LED lighting, and plenty of dock access for the necessary growth. Centrally located within River Ridge, trucks and workforce alike will have multiple ingress and egress options for this property.
Mayor Mike Moore said, “As Mayor, I’ve had the honor of putting a shovel in the dirt for the groundbreaking at America Place, as well as planting a beautiful tree at Idemitsu in the Port of Jeffersonville. The partnership of these two great companies joining together in River Ridge is a huge win for our city. I look forward to the continued positive growth these two large employers bring to Jeff.”
“We are blessed with economic growth in Southern Indiana because of the investments that businesses like America Place and Idemitsu Lubricants have made here,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana. “The benefits of this partnership extend well beyond these companies and assist in the creation of the foundation of support for the entire region.”
The new building is among six Class A commercial buildings developed by America Place at the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre regional office park in Southern Indiana. America Place’s campus is home to other industry leaders such as Enjoy Life Foods, Tenneco, PharmaCord, Affinity / Mi Hub, and Bluegrass Supply Chain Services.
“Idemitsu’s dedication to their craft has made them a leader in their industry and their investment within the River Ridge Commerce Center is further proof of the park’s place amongst the top locations in the country to do business. ” said Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority.
