SOUTHERN INDIANA — Hoosier children go back to school soon and the Indiana Department of Health is working with local health departments and health care providers to get them up to date on their shots.
Immunization rates for illnesses like measles, mumps and chicken pox have gone down by 10% in the last two years, according to IDOH.
That’s where the Start Smart campaign comes in. It will provide community vaccination clinics giving parents another option for their children’s immunizations.
“We know that many families delayed health care during the pandemic for a multitude of reasons,” said health department spokesperson Megan Wade-Taxter.
In Clark County there will be three locations offering immunization clinics.
The Clark County Health Department, 1201 Wall St. in Jeffersonville, will host clinics from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Jeffersonville Back to School will host a clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 23 at 201 E. 15th St.
Borden Schools will host a clinic at 301 W. St. in Borden from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.
“We also know that some Hoosiers may be having difficulty with access to health care providers, so we encourage parents and caregivers to take advantage of these local opportunities to get their child’s necessary vaccinations,” Wade-Taxter said. “Our goal is to remove any barriers to help ensure students have a healthy start to the school year.”
In Floyd County there are also three locations with clinics.
The Floyd County Health Department, 1917 Bono Road in New Albany, is offering clinics from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, excluding holidays. There will also be clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10.
St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St. in New Albany, will host a clinic on July 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A clinic will be at the S. Ellen Jones Street Festival, East Oak Street and East 13th Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 10.
“Vaccines help keep children healthy, protect other students and have even put an end to some diseases,” Wade-Taxter said. “Community clinics bring the services to areas with the greatest need to help ensure every child is protected before they walk into the classroom.”
The state’s health department will also be mailing letters to the parents of children whose immunization records show they’re behind on required shots for school.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said kids who are not current on immunizations run a greater risk of contracting highly contagious and highly preventable illnesses.
Box said people should look at these opportunities to get their kids shots as a way to check off a task on their back-to-school checklist.
