FLOYD COUNTY — If elected next year to be Floyd County's next sheriff, Republican candidate Sam Sarkisian said he will appoint the man now serving in that role as his chief.
In an announcement Wednesday, Sarkisian said he plans to appoint Frank Loop as chief of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Loop is serving his second term as Floyd County's sheriff. Due to consecutive term restrictions, Loop can't run for the office again in 2022.
"I can't think of a more important endorsement to the campaign and to the continued professionalism of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department," Sarkisian said in the announcement.
"Frank and I have worked together in partnering agencies for more than 40 years. He has served in every position including Chief and two-term Sheriff and the citizens of Floyd County have come to expect and deserve the professional service the department has delivered."
Sarkisian served for 41 years with the Indiana State Police. But before he can advance to the November 2022 general election, he'll have to defeat Republican Steve Bush in the primary.
Bush, a former Floyd County Commissioner and a member of the New Albany Police Department, has also declared for the race.
