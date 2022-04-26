NEW ALBANY — A program dedicated to providing children with free books was granted $50,000 from American Rescue Plan funds Tuesday by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission.
Next year will mark half a million books being delivered to children in Floyd County since Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program started locally in 2009.
The Floyd County branch of the international program is owned and managed by the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation.
The free books are delivered to children that are signed up for the program every month, from birth to age 5.
About 80% to 85% of the kids in the county that are eligible are receiving these free books, according to Tyler Bliss, executive director of the education foundation. This equates to an average of 3,400 children being a part of the program each year.
The $50,000 grant awarded to the program will solely be used to cover the costs of the books.
Bliss said for a child to receive books for the entire year it costs $30. Imagination Library Program Director Becky King said that they spend around $85,000 to $90,000 each year on the program.
The goal of the program is to introduce books to children at an early stage, help them build up their own library and encourage parent-child reading.
“Our goal as New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation is to make sure our kids are coming into our schools ready to learn, and we know the earlier we can introduce books and a love of reading the better off they will be in their careers and their K-12 education,” Bliss said.
Elaine Murphy, who sits on the commission as a non-voting member and is president of the New Albany-Floyd County School Board, shared a similar sentiment.
“As a former educator, kids that came from homes that had multiple books came in better prepared to learn how to read, had stronger language skills,” Murphy said. “If you have books in your house, you read them. If you don’t have any books in your house you don’t have the opportunity to read.”
This program is a sure way to ensure that all kids, regardless of their background, have access to books, Bliss said.
“No matter what, all kids are covered by this program,” he said. “We’re really proud to provide them to everybody.”
The program partners with Baptist Health Floyd to get parents to register their newborns for the program, according to Bliss.
King also noted that they partner with Head Start, pre-schools, libraries and elementary schools to meet parents face-to-face and register kids for the program.
The books are chosen by an expert panel and vary from classics to newer books, Bliss said. As children age, the books change to remain age-appropriate.
“There is a whole spectrum of different topics and characters and stories, but very, very high quality books. A lot of them are hardback, paperback,” he said.
Bliss also said that the panel looks to ensure the chosen books are written by diverse authors.
He said that some books include English and Spanish in order to have representation for children learning English as a second language.
“We have English as a second language children in our community, so we want to make sure we’re giving them opportunities to find things to enjoy as well,” Bliss said.
In order to enrich the reading experience for kids, King said that there is a guide inside the book for parents. The guide gives parents suggestions on things they can do with their children before, during and after they read the book together.
Being a part of the larger program, King said they are just responsible for the cost of the books and delivery, but do not have to ship out the books. Working with the national program also means they get a discount on the books.
Before the foundation became a part of the Imagination Library program, King was doing something similar with Community Alliances to Promote Education, making sure kids at Head Start had books coming to them several times a year.
“Then I learned about what Dolly Parton was doing and what the possibilities were for all children in our county,” she said.
King said they rely on donations and partnerships in the community to fund the program.
