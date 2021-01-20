SOUTHERN INDIANA — Immigration, minimum wage and COVID-19 — President Joe Biden has set an ambitious agenda that includes vaccinating 100 million people within his first 100 days in office.
But while Democrats control the U.S. House, and the U.S. Senate is evenly split with Vice President Kamala Harris allowed to cast a tie-breaking vote, Biden is still likely to face challenges over policy while attempting to unite a divided country.
“The task at hand for the next president is quite large. Our country has gone through a lot in the last few years, culminating with an attack on our Capitol,” said Baron Hill, a Democrat who served five terms in the House representing Indiana’s Ninth District.
However, Hill and State Rep. Ed Clere, R-Indiana, believe that the pandemic is an issue where Democrats and Republicans can find common ground.
“I think there’s broad, bipartisan support for accelerating the vaccination program,” Clere said Wednesday. “By getting enough of the population vaccinated and protecting public health, we should be able to return to something much closer to norm, and I think everyone can agree on that.”
Hill agreed that the pandemic is a major hurdle that must be addressed by both parties.
“If there’s anything that can be bipartisan, I would think it would be looking to turn the corner and get this pandemic under control,” Hill said.
100 million vaccinations
The demand for vaccinations, according to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, isn’t an issue. Supplying enough shots to meet Biden’s goal within 100 days, though, is an obstacle.
“In Clark County at our clinic, we pretty easily have the capacity to do up to 1,000 vaccines a day assuming we have the supply for that,” Yazel said.
But the supply line will have to be more consistent to meet Biden’s aim. The exact number of shots health departments receive varies almost daily, and that makes it difficult to plan, Yazel said.
Additionally, health clinics will need more grant funds for hiring people to help with administering vaccinations, Yazel said.
“All of our health departments have been all-hands-on-deck with everybody chipping in,” he said.
Speaking from a local standpoint, if the shots are available and staffing is adequate, Yazel said Biden’s 100 million vaccination goal is feasible.
By the end of the week, Yazel estimated Clark County will have completed about 7,500 vaccinations.
Baptist Health Floyd employees vaccinated 375 people Tuesday at the hospital’s drive-through clinic in New Albany. The hospital plans to add a second clinic adjacent to its Green Valley Road entrance beginning Monday.
The economy and minimum wage
As part of his nearly $2 trillion relief bill, Biden has proposed increasing the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour.
If approved, and the idea is likely to face stiff resistance, would raising the minimum wage help or hamper job growth?
“There is mixed evidence on the impact of minimum wage changes on employment,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“For every study that shows no impact on employment, there is another study that shows a negative impact on employment.”
A business, like a household, operates on a budget. Every dollar generated in revenue has to cover operating expenses such as labor, financing and a return to the owner’s capital, Dufrene said.
“If there is a dramatic shift in the budget for any one of these items, it is simple mathematics that there could be a strong potential impact on other components,” Dufrene said.
“A higher percentage cost of labor will either result in higher prices, less labor, or gains to productivity through automation.”
A business might pass the additional labor costs on to customers, but that depends on its competitive standing in the industry, he continued.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office provides a tool on its website that estimates the effects of wage changes. If the minimum wage increases to $15 hourly by 2025, the CBO estimates a median net loss of 1.4 million jobs. On the high end, the CBO estimates the change could result in a decrease of 4 million jobs.
Speaking about Indiana, Clere said he would prefer to focus on job training, education and wrap-around series such as childcare, transportation and housing to boost employment and earning potential.
“We always need to be weary of potential unintended consequences and that’s certainly the case with the minimum wage issue,” he said.
Biden’s stimulus proposal includes much more than raising the minimum wage. Biden is also calling for additional direct household payments, unemployment aid and assistance for small businesses. There would also be about $350 billion directed to local and state governments to help with pandemic-related costs.
Hill said he’s hopeful Biden’s plan will be approved.
“I think the market is reacting in a positive way,” he said. “This stimulus package is definitely needed for people, and it’s needed for the economy.”
Immigration
Lillian Rose has been advocating for family immigration reform for several years. In 2007 and 2013, she believed meaningful legislation had a chance of being passed only to see it struck down in Congress.
Rose, director of the immigration advocacy organization Hispanic Connection of Southern Indiana, thinks Biden’s presidency may bring a different outcome considering the makeup of Congress.
“I’m more hopeful now than ever before that we will at least see something move forward,” Rose said.
But, the immigration reform being touted by the Biden administration could be difficult to pass through Congress and may require executive action, Hill said.
He said the issue has always been a difficult one when it comes to finding a bipartisan solution because it’s an emotionally-charged topic.
Clere is more optimistic. He co-sponsored legislation in 2018 that amended Indiana law to ensure that Deferred Action for Children Arrivals, or DACA, could receive a state professional or occupational license.
But he emphasized such issues shouldn’t fall to the state level.
“I full support DACA, but DACA should never have been necessary and it wouldn’t have been necessary had Congress passed comprehensive immigration reform legislation,” Clere said.
Biden’s bill is expected to include major changes such as providing an eight-year path to citizenship for people living in the U.S. without legal status.
A “rational, compassionate immigration policy” that balances protecting the country’s borders while dealing ethically with people already in the U.S. would be likely to receive bipartisan support, Clere said.
It’s time “to get people out of the shadows” so that they can be registered, Rose said. Immigration advocates aren’t supporting criminal behavior as they believe those who come to the U.S. and break laws should be held accountable, she said.
But Rose emphasized the majority of immigrants don’t fall into the criminal stereotype.
“I’m talking about people who have established families, who have bank accounts, who work and are actually part of the fabric of our society. And whether some want to acknowledge it or not, they pay taxes,” Rose said.
Hispanic Connection has been assisting families with immigration for 15 years, and Rose said a Biden presidency gives hope that reform may finally happen.
“I think the president is very ambitious but then again, we have people in the United States who have been here, some almost 20 years, and it’s kind of ridiculous that they haven’t acquired some sort of legality,” she said.
Looming trial
As Biden pushes his agenda, Congress will have another historic issue to grapple with in the coming weeks.
A second trial for former President Donald Trump is expected to begin this month after he was again impeached by the House over the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Can the Senate be expected to take up issues like COVID-19 relief while juggling an impeachment trial?
"They have no choice but to tackle both," Hill said. "They must do both, and I think they will do both."
