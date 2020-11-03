CLARKSVILLE — Emmanuel Simmons was greeted with applause and cheers after a poll worker announced that the 18-year-old would be voting for the first time Tuesday.
Simmons voted inside Parkwood Elementary School in Clarksville. After casting his first ballot, Simmons said he voted for Democrat Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and his policies and opinions about immigration were the main reasons Simmons cited for voting for Biden.
Simmons, a student at the University of Louisville, said he believes Biden will do more to help reform student loans.
“I just feel like that anything that helps people like me, people who are struggling or are in college or are just starting their lives out, I hope he can help them out,” Simmons said.
If Trump does win a second term, Simmons said he hopes he will be more cautious about the pandemic and more open to helping those who are attempting to immigrate to the U.S.
“I hope his policy on immigration, he cuts it back a bit, making it safer for people trying to come here from other countries,” Simmons said.
He was accompanied to the polls by his father, Michael Simmons, 41, who said the experience was a teaching lesson for his son.
He wants his son to understand that taking part in the process is important regardless of who wins.
“We’re not going to get everything. The world is not like that and it will never be that way. But if we can get to the point of understanding that we have to meet in the middle on everything, that’s the only way this process is going to work,” Michael Simmons said.
