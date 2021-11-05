NEW ALBANY — The women’s philanthropic organization Impact100 Southern Indiana awarded $114,000 to Family Scholar House, which will fund updated technology for the organization’s Sellersburg residential campus that is underway.
The three grant finalists, members of Impact100 and their friends and family gathered at The Grand in New Albany on Thursday evening.
The finalists were Personal Counseling Services, Kentucky Science Center and Family Scholar House. Representatives of each group spoke at the beginning of the night, introducing the organization to the audience and explaining how they would spend the grant money should they receive it.
Family Scholar House’s Vice President of Finance Kellie Moore spoke on behalf of the organization and started off by asking the people in the audience to think about their individual journeys in life and who was there to support them.
“All of us at some point have been one difficult decision or circumstance away from a very, very different life,” Moore said, “What would you do? Who would you turn to?”
Moore explained how Family Scholar House acts as a family to low-income families, often single parents or young adults formerly in foster care, who need support with education and self-sufficiency.
“Everything everyone needs from a good family they can get at Family Scholar House,” she said.
Family Scholar House plans to use the Impact100 grant to purchase updated technology for the residential campus being built in Sellersburg across from Ivy Tech Community College.
The completed Sellersburg Scholar House will include an Academic/Career Technology Resource Center where the new technology purchased from the Impact100 grant will be included. The center is not just for Family Scholar House residents but it will also be open to the public to use.
Some of the included technology will include internet, printers, computers and other resources that will support the students in their coursework.
Moore introduced Tiffany Fitzpatrick Smith, a Southern Indiana native and a graduate of Family Scholar House, who has earned her bachelor’s degree. Smith is now going to school for her master’s degree and works at Family Scholar House as a career coach.
At the event, Smith shared the way Family Scholar House resources aided with technology struggles while trying to finish her degree as the world closed down because of the pandemic, forcing her classes online.
“If I didn’t have access to stable broadband, completing my undergraduate degree wouldn’t have been possible, and applying for scholarships to continue my education in the master’s program wouldn’t have been a thought,” Smith said.
Smith also said that her son and many others were able to receive Chromebooks and routers that allowed them to continue their education, even throughout the pandemic.
Smith said that Family Scholar House winning this grant was a dream.
“Giving back to my community is all I care about and doing that this way means so much to me,” Smith said.
Until the campus is completed, Family Scholar House does not have a residential facility in Southern Indiana, though some services are provided through an office at Ivy Tech Community College.
Moore said Southern Indiana families in need are often going to Louisville for support.
Moore shared how excited the organization is to receive the grant as well as the support from Impact100.
“The fact that they saw our vision and are supporting this, we’re super excited about coming into Southern Indiana with our campus,” Moore said after winning the grant. “This grant is gonna really help bring the technology that just wraps it all up.”
Advisory board president for Impact100 Marcia Bickers said that it was nice to see all of the members actively thinking about where they wanted their money to go.
Impact100 member Beth Peterson said that it was a hard decision voting on what organization should get the grant.
“I think all three candidates, groups were very deserving. You have to ask yourself which one is really going to maybe serve the most people,” Peterson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.