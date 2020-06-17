SOUTHERN INDIANA — A local organization is nearing the deadline for its membership drive, a fundraising effort that will benefit a Southern Indiana nonprofit through an upcoming grant cycle.
Impact 100 Southern Indiana, a Community Foundation of Southern Indiana fund that has awarded a large grant to one nonprofit each year, has extended the deadline for its membership drive due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual grants benefit nonprofits in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties that serve and empower local women and children.
Although the drive was originally supposed to end in May, the deadline to become a member of the Impact 100 is now July 1. To become a member, people can donate at least $1,000, which allows them to vote for the next recipient of the grant in the fall.
On Tuesday, Impact 100 presented a “tailgate” membership event, which was the only event before the July 1 deadline. The event included an update from Home of the Innocents, the recipients of Impact 100’s $106,000 grant in 2019.
Impact 100 Board Vice President Marcia Bickers said the nonprofit will announce its fundraising total by July 9 — 100% of the funds raised will go toward the grant.
Although the amount raised has increased every year since the grant program began in 2017, she believes the pandemic could have some effect on the total. The organization cancelled its planned events due to COVID-19.
“I appreciate that so many people have been able to be involved again this year,” she said. “I know that some of our past contributors have had to either lessen or not be able to donate this year due to circumstances, and we totally understand that it’s been a difficult time for a lot of families.”
The need for nonprofits in Southern Indiana is “greater than ever” amid the pandemic, she said.
“I feel that whatever we can raise and give away in our grant will be put to good use, and that’s been our goal to raise money and give it all away — hopefully we’re back next year even stronger before,” Bickers said.
Impact 100 Board President Michelle Jadczak said although it’s been a tough time for the community, many members are joining because “it’s something positive they can still do.”
“Even if we’re not together physically, we can make a difference,” she said.
There will be a “Big Reveal” and member celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Huber’s Orchard and Winery, where the grant amount will be released. Grant applications will open July 10, and the award celebration is scheduled for Oct. 29.
To learn more about Impact 100 or make a donation, visit https://www.impact100si.org/.
