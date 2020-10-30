NEW ALBANY — Balloons fell from the ceiling and applause followed, as there was much to celebrate Thursday night.
The festive mood was because of the philanthropic work of the women of Impact 100 Southern Indiana. The nonprofit announced during a virtual awards event that the Harrison County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is its 2020 grant recipient. The organization will garner $87,000 to help support Genesis House, which is a transitional home for women in Southern Indiana who are battling addiction.
Genesis House opened its doors this year.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity to be able to expand our services,” said Jeff Skaggs, coordinator of HCSAPC who also serves as a probation officer in Harrison County.
“Working in probation, we’ve also had limited places to send our women who need help. There’s a three-to-six month waiting list. And unfortunately overdose takes half a million people a year and they didn’t get a chance to maybe get into treatment.”
The grant will help at least 28 women a year “get the needed transitional housing they haven’t been able to get,” Skaggs continued.
Genesis House opened in August after an extensive planning effort and the support of the Harrison County government and the Harrison County Community Foundation. Renovations for the Corydon facility were completed in March, but the organization was unable to accept women at the time due to the pandemic.
In its application letter, HCSAPC officials stated they identified “a huge need” in 2016 in Floyd County, Clark County and Harrison County for more women’s transitional housing.
“Women suffering from the opioid epidemic and the increase in methamphetamine abuse led to probation departments with some reports of 100 more female clients since 2013,” officials stated in the application summary.
“This increase in Harrison County alone led to jail overcrowding for women inmates.”
The grant funds from Impact 100 will be used for programming expenses including furniture, appliances, literature, a van for transportation and program facilitators.
“HCSAPC has been successful in previous substance abuse initiatives and have positioned themselves to make Genesis House a huge resource for women recovering from substance abuse,” officials stated in the application summary.
Genesis House was one of the three finalists for the Impact 100 grant along with Align Southern Indiana and Harrison County Community Services.
The grant process was competitive with Impact 100 members casting a vote for a winner after an extensive review of the applicants.
Impact 100 is a group of volunteers focused on empowering women. Though COVID-19 put a damper on fundraising for many nonprofits, the organization still raised $87,000 for the grant. Impact 100 members donate $1,000 annually and that money goes directly to the winner of the grant.
In 2019, Home of the Innocents received $106,000 from Impact 100. The nonprofit provided $100,000 to Hope Southern Indiana in 2018, and $50,000 to St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities in 2017.
“Impact 100 Southern Indiana empowers women to dramatically improve lives by collectively funding significant grants that make a lasting impact in our communities — Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties,” said Impact 100 vice president Marcia Bickers.
“The reason the Impact 100 model is so special is because it’s 100%-in, 100%-out each year, and our members get to decide who wins the grant.”
Bickers credited the women of Impact 100 for their generous spirit, and for stepping up during a challenging year. She said 2020 is “a year of uncertainty but a year when the power of transformational change is more important than ever.”
And Impact 100’s grant will make an immediate difference in the lives of those who are struggling with addiction, Skaggs said.
“We’re so excited to provide this opportunity for Southern Indiana women,” Skaggs said.
“I see them firsthand on a day-to-basis. If you can get a woman to commit and she’s successful in that six-month commitment, it’s a different person. She’s the daughter. She’s the mother. She’s the significant other. She’s the worker. She’s the community member that we’ve needed for a long-time, and a long-term program allows her to do the work to make those changes in her life to accomplish those goals.”
Meghan Stockdale, the executive director of Genesis House, said she was overwhelmed when she heard the organization’s name announced as the grant-winner.
“I know how far this money can go and the kinds of things it can provide to our community and I’m just really excited to have this chance to help it happen,” she said.
For more information on Impact 100, go to impact100si.org.
