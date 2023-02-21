Impact100 Southern Indiana recently met and welcomed the 2023 officers and new board members. This women’s group serves Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties through grants to non-profit organizations that are focused on improving the lives of women, children and families in the communities. Impact100 SI is a fund of The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. Check out the Impact100 SI website at www.impact100si.org, to get more information and join this group of positive changemakers.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday to 1 AM EST /Midnight CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&
