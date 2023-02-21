Impact100 Southern Indiana recently met and welcomed the 2023 officers and new board members. This women’s group serves Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties through grants to non-profit organizations that are focused on improving the lives of women, children and families in the communities. Impact100 SI is a fund of The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. Check out the Impact100 SI website at www.impact100si.org, to get more information and join this group of positive changemakers.

