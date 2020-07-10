SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Southern Indiana nonprofit will receive an $87,000 grant this year thanks to community donations.
Impact 100 Southern Indiana, a fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, revealed the amount raised from its membership drive Thursday during a "Big Reveal" event at Huber's Orchard & Winery. The $87,000 grant will go toward a local nonprofit serving women and children.
The grant cycle is now open — nonprofits must submit a letter of intent by July 31, and the application deadline is Sept. 11. Impact 100 members will vote on the recipient of the grant Oct. 29 at an awards ceremony.
The grants are available to nonprofits in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties. The money for the grants is raised by local women who become members, and 100 percent of the donations go toward the nonprofit awarded the grant.
Marcia Bickers, Impact 100 vice president and membership chair, said the organization didn't know what to expect this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the fundraising fell short of last year's grant amount, it met their goals for this year considering circumstances related to the pandemic.
Home of the Innocents received $106,000 last year for its New Albany location. Impact 100 awarded $50,000 to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Charities in 2017 and $100,000 in 2018 to Hope Southern Indiana.
Some contributors had to lessen their donations or were not able to donate this year, but the organization also saw new members join, according to Bickers.
"Last year, we had our largest year ever, and we didn't imagine that we could even get close to that," she said. "Normally, we would have wrapped up at the end of May, but we decided to extend our deadline. At first, we were reluctant to even ask people for money, but we decided that there's still a lot of women who want to be involved, and it's good for our community."
Bickers said "one woman can make a donation and make a difference, but a group of women who pool their money can make an impact."
"It's exciting that the more we can raise and give away with the grant, we feel like the more opportunity the nonprofit has to do something substantial beyond what their normal budget would allow," she said.
Applicants will put together proposals for projects, and during the October awards ceremony, members will vote on three finalists.
"It does have to have what we call a transformational idea behind it," Bickers said. "So it's not just a continuation of something they're already doing — we're looking for a novel program they can put into effect immediately and use the full amount over a two-year period to complete that project."
At St. Elizabeth's Catholic Charities in New Albany, the 2017 grant went toward a learning kitchen for local women to obtain skills to work in the culinary field, and Hope Southern Indiana used its 2018 grant for its Esteem Makeover Bootcamp for middle school and high school girls.
Home of the Innocents has been able to add to its facility in New Albany, train therapists and make other upgrades with its 2019 grant to serve at-risk children and families.
Leah Huber, Impact 100 advisory board member, said the organization hopes to increase its outreach in the Southern Indiana community.
"I think what I've realized with the three grants we've given is that they were very different for different types of organizations and projects, and one of our goals is try to get the word out more to our community so more organizations will apply for the grant to keep those ideas coming forward so we continue to reach out to a variety of organizations," she said.
The annual award dinner is planned to be an in-person event, but if it cannot take place due to the pandemic, the organization will present a virtual event.
To learn more about the Impact 100 grant, visit https://www.impact100si.org/grant-eligibility.
